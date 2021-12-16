Chelsea vs Everton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Former interim Chelsea manager Rafael Benitez may just be dreading his return to Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening, as he brings his beleaguered Everton side back to the capital.

The Toffees were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace at the weekend, leaving them 14th in the Premier League table at the start of this gameweek – and with just one win from their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have come under some criticism for their recent performances and a slight drop-off in results, but they are still within reach of league leaders Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel’s side showed spirit and received a bit of luck to edge past Leeds 3-2 at the weekend, with Jorginho scoring twice from the penalty spot in that narrow, last-gasp victory.

Here’s all you need to know about Chelsea vs Everton.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT at Stamford Bridge on Thursday 16 December.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2, with the broadcaster also streaming the fixture live on its website and app.

What is the team news?

Trevoh Chalobah and N’Golo Kante are injury doubts for Chelsea, while Mateo Kovacic is still out with Covid, and Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absentee. Former Toffee Romelu Lukaku and Blues defender Andreas Christensen will hope to start.

Everton remain hit by a number of injuries, including those suffered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina. Meanwhile, Lucas Digne may miss out amid reports of a dispute with Benitez, and Richarlison and Allan are doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Rondon.

Odds

Chelsea: 1/5

Draw: 5/1

Everton: 12/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Chelsea to see off a very vulnerable Everton with relative ease. Chelsea 2-0 Everton.