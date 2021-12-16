Chelsea vs Everton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

All you need to know about the top-flight game

Alex Pattle
Thursday 16 December 2021 12:29
Comments
(playerId?
:)
Close
Tuchel on challenging time with Chelsea: 'It’s very unusual.'

Everton are no doubt desperately hoping for some respite from their wretched run of form, but they have a stern test on Thursday evening as they visit Chelsea.

The Toffees have just one win from their last 10 games, having been beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace at the weekend to leave Rafael Benitez’s side 14th in the Premier League at the start of this gameweek.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have come under some criticism recently for a slight drop-off in performances and results, but they are still within touching distance of league leaders Manchester City, partially thanks to their narrow win over Leeds at the weekend.

Jorginho netted two penalties to ensure a last-gasp victory for Thomas Tuchel’s side, who showed spirit but also needed a bit of luck to seal all three points.

Here’s all you need to know about Chelsea vs Everton.

Recommended

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT at Stamford Bridge on Thursday 16 December.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2, with the broadcaster also streaming the fixture live on its website and app.

What is the team news?

Trevoh Chalobah and N’Golo Kante are injury doubts for Chelsea, while Mateo Kovacic is still out with Covid, and Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absentee. Former Toffee Romelu Lukaku and Blues defender Andreas Christensen will hope to start.

Everton remain hit by a number of injuries, including those suffered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina. Meanwhile, Lucas Digne may miss out amid reports of a dispute with Benitez, and Richarlison and Allan are doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Rondon.

Odds

Chelsea: 1/5

Draw: 5/1

Everton: 12/1

Via Betfair.

Recommended

Prediction

Chelsea to see off a very vulnerable Everton with relative ease. Chelsea 2-0 Everton.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in