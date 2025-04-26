Is Chelsea v Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea face Everton in the weekend’s early kick-off in the Premier League today, with the Blues looking to grab what could be a vital three points in the race for Champions League qualification.

Enzo Maresca’s side are in sixth as the weekend begins, and they sit two points behind Newcastle, who are in the final qualification spot with just five games left of the season.

And three points could be pivotal this weekend with five sides aiming for the last three places in the top five, with Chelsea’s task perhaps even more difficult looking at their remaining fixtures.

The Blues will face Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest as they look to secure a place in Europe’s premier cup competition, though their first test comes against David Moyes’ plucky Everton side, who have steered themselves clear of relegation and will aim to spoil the party at Stamford Bridget's afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash.

When is Chelsea vs Everton?

Chelsea vs Everton is due to kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, 26 April at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Defender Malo Gusto looks like the only new injury issue for Maresca after the win over Fulham, with Wesley Fofana having been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Marc Guiu will hope to make a return this season but this match will come too soon.

Other than this trio, Maresca will likely have a full squad to select from, though it remains to be seen whether he will select the same starting 11 as he did in last week’s dramatic win.

For the visitors, Armando Broja will be ineligible to face his parent club, so Beto could start upfront in the continued absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

James Tarkowski is the only new injury concern after he picked up a hamstring issue in last week’s loss to Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Jesper Lindstrom and Orel Mangala are the long-term absentees.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Harrison, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Beto.

Odds

Chelsea win 3/5

Draw 29/10

Everton win 19/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.