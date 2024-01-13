Chelsea v Fulham LIVE: Score and updates from London derby at Stamford Bridge
Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues takes on Fulham at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea welcome near neighbours Fulham to Stamford Bridge as the two London clubs return to Premier League action.
Fulham could move within a point of their hosts and the top half of the table with victory but both sides were beaten in midweek Carabao Cup fixtures, with Chelsea slipping up at Middlesbrough and Fulham beaten by Liverpool as each conceded a one-goal first-leg deficit.
The pair did finish 2023 with league wins, though: Mauricio Pochettino’s men survived a late Luton rally at Kenilworth Road and Marco Silva’s side secured an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest Chelsea vs Fulham odds and tips here.
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham
11 mins: Palmer and Broja link up well down the right but Tosin defends well initially. The ball back into the box finds Fernandez who takes a shot at goal but it’s blocked!
This has been all Chelsea so far.
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham
5 mins: Chelsea definitely on top here with Sterling making inroads down the left. He charges into the area and his cutback is into a lovely area but Fulham just get there first to scramble clear
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham
3 mins: Tete clatters into Sterling out on the left to give Chelsea a free-kick in an inviting position. But the cross isn’t great and the Cottagers easily clear
KICK-OFF! Chelsea 0-0 Fulham
Underway at Stamford Bridge. Decent start by Chelsea who maintain possession early on and probe for a potential breakthrough.
Chelsea v Fulham
Not long until kick-off now at Stamford Bridge.
Inside Chelsea’s experiment and the problem holding Mauricio Pochettino back
If this January’s market has seemed quiet, it’s in part because there have been very active discussions behind the scenes at the biggest spenders of the last three windows.
Chelsea are trying to figure out how they can still meet the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (P&S) requirements and bolster the squad.
They want a major striker, above all Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. The club owners’ recent purchase of 1,000 shares for £140m isn’t viewed as an indication of budget, though.
Mauricio Pochettino has publicly said he has been told they don’t need to sell to buy. This Chelsea hierarchy has generally attempted different methods, constantly looking at angles others haven’t thought of yet.
Some in football would go further, though. One description is that Chelsea are undertaking a huge experiment never before seen in football.
Read Miguel Delaney’s full analysis of the Chelsea situation:
Inside Chelsea’s experiment and the problem holding Pochettino back
Chelsea’s ‘kids’ have faltered in the Argentine’s system and Miguel Delaney outlines how four games could decide the club’s destiny
When is Chelsea vs Fulham and how can I watch it?
When is Chelsea vs Fulham?
Chelsea vs Fulham is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 13 January at Stamford Bridge.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am. Subscribers can stream the game via discovery+.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Is Chelsea v Fulham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea welcome near neighbours Fulham to Stamford Bridge as the two London clubs return to Premier League action.
Fulham could move within a point of their hosts and the top half of the table with victory.
Both sides were beaten in midweek Carabao Cup fixtures, with Chelsea slipping up at Middlesbrough and Fulham beaten by Liverpool as each conceded a one-goal first-leg deficit.
The pair did finish 2023 with league wins, though: Chelsea survived a late Luton rally at Kenilworth Road and Marco Silva’s secured an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Is Chelsea v Fulham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Chelsea v Fulham team news
Here are the two line-up this lunchtime.
Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Broja, Palmer
Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez
Chelsea vs Fulham
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies