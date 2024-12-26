✕ Close Chelsea 'can't rely' on Palmer in every game - Maresca

Chelsea host Fulham at Stamford Bridge in a London derby today, with the Blues looking to keep up the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Enzo Maresca’s side missed the chance to briefly go top when they drew 0-0 to Everton last week, and they are now six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Though they insist they are not in a title race, Chelsea will know that three points today is vital to any hopes they may have, while it would also give them a huge advantage in the race for top four.

And they face a Fulham side who have quietly creeped up the table in recent weeks, with four draws and a win from their last five matches. Marco Silva’s men sit in ninth, and could climb as high as sixth with a win.

Follow all the latest action from Stamford Bridge below: