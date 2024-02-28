✕ Close Carabao Cup: Pochettino stands up for Chelsea after Gary Neville jibe

Chelsea are back in action this evening for the first time since their loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final as they welcome Leeds United for the FA Cup fifth round.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were stopped from winning their first piece of silverware under the Argentine after Virgil van Dijk’s extra-time header rocketed Liverpool to a 1-0 victory at Wembley. Now the Blues must shake off that heartbreak and look to progress further in the next domestic cup comptition.

The FA Cup could be Chelsea’s final opportunity to ensure European football next season – due to their poor Premier League form – but they’ll need to get past a hihg-flying Leeds side. The Championship club are challenging for promotion back to the top flight but will hope for a strong cup run to keep up their winning momentum.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently on a run of nine straight league wins and 12 matches unbeaten in all competitions meaning they should pose a threat to Chelsea who will still be feeling the effects of Sunday’s final.

