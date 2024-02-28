Chelsea vs Leeds LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more from fifth round clash tonight
Mauricio Pochettino’s men look to brush off their Carabao Cup final defeat when they take on Leeds in the FA Cup
Chelsea are back in action this evening for the first time since their loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final as they welcome Leeds United for the FA Cup fifth round.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side were stopped from winning their first piece of silverware under the Argentine after Virgil van Dijk’s extra-time header rocketed Liverpool to a 1-0 victory at Wembley. Now the Blues must shake off that heartbreak and look to progress further in the next domestic cup comptition.
The FA Cup could be Chelsea’s final opportunity to ensure European football next season – due to their poor Premier League form – but they’ll need to get past a hihg-flying Leeds side. The Championship club are challenging for promotion back to the top flight but will hope for a strong cup run to keep up their winning momentum.
Daniel Farke’s side are currently on a run of nine straight league wins and 12 matches unbeaten in all competitions meaning they should pose a threat to Chelsea who will still be feeling the effects of Sunday’s final.
Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup action as Chelsea host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the competition.
The Blues come into the match on the back of a heartbreaking loss in the Carabao Cup final just three days ago and it remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino’s side can brush off the memories of that defeat in order to progress past a stubborn and in-form Leeds.
The Whites, who are chasing promotion in the Championship, are unbeaten in 12 matches and have won each of their last nine league games. They are second behind Leicester City and will be hoping to keep their winning momentum alive with a shock victory in London.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to kick off at 7.30pm.
