Liveupdated1709122966

FA Cup quarter-final draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United among clubs to learn fate

FA Cup fifth-round ties take place this midweek as the 16 remaining teams are reduced to the final eight

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 28 February 2024 12:22
The FA Cup returns this midweek for eight fifth-round ties to decide who reaches the quarter-finals.

After a thrilling week so far, the final four ties take place on Wednesday night: Chelsea host old rivals Leeds United only three days after that devastating extra-time defeat by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final; Nottingham Forest host Erik ten Hag’s inconsistent Manchester United; Wolves meet Brighton; and League Cup champions Liverpool dust themselves down to face Southampton at Anfield.

Coventry were the first team to book their place in the last eight, as the Sky Blues thrashed Maidstone United to end their fairytale run. Erling Haaland scored an astonishing five goals as holders Manchester City romped to a 6-2 win at Luton Town, while there was late drama elsewhere. Martin Dubravka was the hero for Newcastle as Eddie Howe’s side defeated Blackburn on penalties, while Abdul Fatawu scored a stunning extra-time winner to earn Championship leaders Leicester a 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

The eight winners will be in the hat for the next round and one step closer to Wembley. Here’s everything you need to know, and get the latest FA Cup odds and tips here.

1709121954

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place tonight, Wednesday 28 February, at around 7pm GMT, 30 minutes before Chelsea face Leeds on ITV4.

Lawrence Ostlere28 February 2024 12:05
1709117564

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Follow all the build-up to the FA Cup quarter-final draw.

Lawrence Ostlere28 February 2024 10:52

