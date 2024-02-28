✕ Close 'Liverpool are the favourites' - Pochettino ahead of League Cup final

The FA Cup returns this midweek for eight fifth-round ties to decide who reaches the quarter-finals.

After a thrilling week so far, the final four ties take place on Wednesday night: Chelsea host old rivals Leeds United only three days after that devastating extra-time defeat by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final; Nottingham Forest host Erik ten Hag’s inconsistent Manchester United; Wolves meet Brighton; and League Cup champions Liverpool dust themselves down to face Southampton at Anfield.

Coventry were the first team to book their place in the last eight, as the Sky Blues thrashed Maidstone United to end their fairytale run. Erling Haaland scored an astonishing five goals as holders Manchester City romped to a 6-2 win at Luton Town, while there was late drama elsewhere. Martin Dubravka was the hero for Newcastle as Eddie Howe’s side defeated Blackburn on penalties, while Abdul Fatawu scored a stunning extra-time winner to earn Championship leaders Leicester a 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

The eight winners will be in the hat for the next round and one step closer to Wembley. Here’s everything you need to know, and get the latest FA Cup odds and tips here.