Liverpool return to the pitch tonight as they host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round with the aim of keeping their hopes of a quadruple alive.

The Reds triumphed in a tantilising 1-0 win against Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, though Jurgen Klopp had to rely on a subs bench of teenagers, plus Virgil van Dijk, to get them over the line. With the squad still injury-stricken and a quick turnaround between these two matches Liverpool look vulnerable against Championship side Southampton.

The Saints, who have their sights set on promotion back to the Premier League, are well-placed to push for a spot in the Championship playoffs after an impressive first half to the season. They are currently fourth in the second tier just five points off the automatic promotion spots.

However, Russell Martin’s side have lost three of their last four league games and could make use of a headline victory over Liverpool to turnaround their fortunes and get their season back on track.

