Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more from fifth round tonight
Jurgen Klopp’s side host the Saints hoping for more cup success following their triumph in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday
Liverpool return to the pitch tonight as they host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round with the aim of keeping their hopes of a quadruple alive.
The Reds triumphed in a tantilising 1-0 win against Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, though Jurgen Klopp had to rely on a subs bench of teenagers, plus Virgil van Dijk, to get them over the line. With the squad still injury-stricken and a quick turnaround between these two matches Liverpool look vulnerable against Championship side Southampton.
The Saints, who have their sights set on promotion back to the Premier League, are well-placed to push for a spot in the Championship playoffs after an impressive first half to the season. They are currently fourth in the second tier just five points off the automatic promotion spots.
However, Russell Martin’s side have lost three of their last four league games and could make use of a headline victory over Liverpool to turnaround their fortunes and get their season back on track.
Follow all the action from Anfield below plus get the latest FA Cup odds and tips right here:
Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE
There are plenty of times when Jurgen Klopp scarcely has the feel of a 56-year-old: when he is bounding about on the touchline or berating fourth officials, when he is at the centre of celebrations with men decades his junior, when, last week after beating Luton, as his captain Virgil van Dijk smiled on benevolently, it was Klopp who turned to all found stands of Anfield to perform his trademark fist pumps.
There are occasional other moments when perhaps he does: when in November he realised his energy was not endless and concluded this had to be his final season at Liverpool or when he was pictured on the plane back from Wembley, dozing with the Carabao Cup in his arms; for the record, Klopp insists he only had a sip of beer.
Rich Jolly on the Cup-winning boss:
‘Impossible’: Liverpool’s ‘unforgettable moment’ makes Jurgen Klopp believe
The Reds overcame Chelsea in extra-time with Klopp stunned by the character of three youngsters with the combined age of the German coach
Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE
Liverpool completed the opening leg of their quadruple attempt this season when they defeated Chelsea in extra-time in the EFL Cup final at Wembley. Next on the agenda for Jurgen Klopp’s side is the FA Cup and a fifth round tie against Southampton on Wednesday evening (8pm, ITV1).
The Merseyside club defeated Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium and then blew Norwich away 5-2 at Anfield to reach this stage of the competition. With a home draw against a Championship club, they will fancy their chances of booking a spot in the last eight.
Liverpool are second favourites in the FA Cup odds for the trophy this season. The eight time winners last lifted the FA Cup in 2022 when they beat Chelsea on penalties in the final.
Here are the latest odds and pre-match tips:
Liverpool vs Southampton predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets
Fresh from their EFL Cup win, Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup when they host Southampton
Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE
Liverpool will look to keep their faint hopes of a quadruple alive when they host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.
Fresh off their dramatic 1-0 win against Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, Jurgen Klopp’s injury-stricken side face a quick turnaround before their latest cup clash against Championship side Southampton.
The Saints, looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League after last year’s relegation, are well-poised for a playoff push after an impressive start to the season.
Russell Martin’s side, though, have lost three of their last four league games, including a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home against relegation-threatened Millwall.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is Liverpool vs Southampton on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s FA Cup fifth-round fixture
Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies