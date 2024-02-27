Liverpool vs Southampton predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Southampton began their cup campaign with a 4-0 success against Walsall, while in the fourth round, they overcame Watford 3-0 in a replay. The Saints have won this competition just once, with their sole success coming in 1976. The south coast club did reach the final in 2003 when they were beaten by Arsenal. Russell Martin’s side are going well in the Championship this season, although a recent slump has knocked them out of the automatic promotion spots. They remain in contention in fourth place, but need to find their form soon to avoid the drama of the play-offs. Liverpool are the strong favourites with to progress through to the quarter-finals. Here are our predictions for the game.

Liverpool can stop Saints' FA Cup march In their last three Premier League fixtures, Liverpool have scored 11 goals. They hit four past Luton and Brentford, while they found the back of the net three times against Burnley. Southampton have also not struggled in front of goal either. The Saints have scored in their last 28 fixtures in all competitions. With this game coming just days after their EFL Cup triumph, Klopp will be forgiven for rotating some of the players in his squad. However, options are few and far between for the German, so it would be no surprise to see many of Sunday’s starting line-up in his XI once again.

Klopp showed what an excellent tactician he is at Wembley. He was the manager who wanted to win the contest in extra-time, and he was rewarded for that mindset when Virgil van Dijk headed home the winner. Liverpool should have far too much class for their Championship opponents at Anfield, but Southampton can find the back of the net in what could end up being a high-scoring contest. Liverpool vs Southampton Tip 1: Liverpool win and both teams to score – 15/8 bet365

Salah to break deadlock Mohamed Salah missed the EFL Cup final after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury in the Reds' 4-1 win over Brentford. It was a close call, but Klopp opted against rushing back his Egyptian superstar. This contest will be less demanding than the final against Chelsea, so it could be a good opportunity to give him at least an hour. Salah was in excellent form before his injury, scoring 19 times in all competitions. The 31-year-old has only Erling Haaland ahead of him in the Premier League Golden Boot race, and should he stay fit until the end of the season, he can push the Manchester City striker for that award.

all have Salah as the favourite to open the scoring in this FA Cup contest at Anfield. We’re taking 21/5 odds with for the Liverpool forward to score the first goal and make up for lost time. Liverpool vs Southampton Tip 2: Mohamed Salah first goal scorer – 21/5 BetMGM

Impressive Bradley to notch an assist Liverpool have been blessed to have some super-talented full backs at their club in recent years, and the early signs suggest Conor Bradley is another first-team regular in the making. He has stepped in a right back in Klopp’s team seamlessly, showing all the qualities needed in the modern game to play that position. Expect to see Bradley spend a lot of time in Southampton’s third in this contest as the home side will dominate the possession count. The 19-year-old can deliver pinpoint crosses into the box and with the quality Liverpool have in their attack, one of those could get converted. Bradley stands out at 15/4 with to provide an assist. He is a player who has a huge future for club and country, and we should see that again in this FA Cup tie. Liverpool vs Southampton Tip 3: Conor Bradley over 0.5 assists – 15/4 Betway

