Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool’s young players to ‘darts sensation’ Luke Littler
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likened the instant impact of his academy players to that of darts player Luke Littler last month but asked for the youngsters to be given time to find their feet.
Jayden Danns scored his first two goals in only his third appearance on Wednesday night (28 February) after fellow 18-year-old Lewis Koumas had opened the scoring on his debut as Southampton were beaten 3-0.
The win set up an FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester United.
As sons of former Premier League players Neil Danns, the ex-Crystal Palace midfielder, and Jason Koumas, who played for West Brom, the pair will have a lot of experience to call on but Klopp said they should be allowed to do that out of the spotlight.
