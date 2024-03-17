Jump to content

1710677705

Chelsea vs Leicester City LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Sunday 17 March 2024 11:45
Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1710676707

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

17 March 2024 11:58
1710675906

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

17 March 2024 11:45

