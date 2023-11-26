Jump to content

Liveupdated1701003613

Chelsea vs Leicester City LIVE: Women's Super League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Kingsmeadow

Luke Baker
Sunday 26 November 2023 13:00
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Leicester City in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

26 November 2023 13:00

