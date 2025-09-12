Chelsea striker Liam Delap out until December with hamstring injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea striker Liam Delap is set to be sidelined until December after suffering a hamstring injury against Fulham prior to the international break.

Delap, who joined from Ipswich for £30m in the summer, was substituted after just 14 minutes in clash at Stamford Bridge, which saw Chelsea emerge 2-0 victors amid VAR controversy.

The injury leaves Chelsea short on strikers, with the club recalling Marc Guiu less than a month into his loan at Sunderland the day after Delap picked up the problem to provide cover.

Joao Pedro will likely be Maresca’s preferred option to lead the line following his summer move from Brighton, while Nicolas Jackson is no longer in the picture following his loan to Bayern Munich.

Liam Delap was forced off against Fulham with a hamstring injury ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

“Liam Delap will be out for 10-12 weeks, unfortunately it’s a long way to go,” manager Enzo Maresca said at his press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash at Brentford.

"For us, the only number nine is [Marc] Guiu and Joao [Pedro] can play there, and against Fulham we used Ty [George].”

Maresca also provided an update on the fitness of Cole Palmer, who Che;sea hope will feature against the Bees after missing both victories against West Ham and Fulham with a groin problem.

"Cole took part in the session yesterday for the first time, not the entire session," Maresca said.

"We have one more session this afternoon and we are going to try with him to see if he's OK, otherwise he will be out tomorrow.

"He is recovering from an injury. When he is available, we need to manage him because of the amount of games."