Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says having the home advantage will aid his team to a win in their Champions League match against Lille on Tuesday.

The first leg of the round of 16 will be played at Stamford Bridge and Tuchel says the tight schedule of games is helped by the support of fans.

He said: “I think that Saturday to Tuesday evening for us as a home game and playing in London should not be a problem. Sometimes it can cause a big advantage if there is a tight schedule.

“But we will be ready to fight with Lille on an OK level so that should not be decisive.”

But how can fans watch if they can’t attend? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, 22 February at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 2 and subscribers will also be able to stream the match on BT’s website and app.

Team news

Chelsea have some injury concerns with doubts over whether Mason Mount, Cesar Azplicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi will feature. Reece James is thought to still be unavailable with injury, as it Ben Chilwell.

Meanwhile, Lille Angel Gomes is injured but aside from that the French champions have their pick of the pack. Jose Fonte and Burak Yilmaz will have to be careful though as another booking will see them suspended for the second leg.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Werner

Lille: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Weah, Andre, Sanches, Bamba; David, Yilmaz

Odds

Chelsea - 2/7

Draw - 4/1

Lille - 9/1

Prediction

Chelsea are fresh from another trophy win at the Club World Cup and a victory over Crystal Palace and so while Lille will pose a threat, the Blues should come away with the win. They have the home advantage for the first leg which will also surely help the Premier League side. Chelsea 2-1 Lille.