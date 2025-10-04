Chelsea v Liverpool live: Gakpo scrambles in equaliser as Blues battle injury crisis in Premier League match
Liverpool have lost back-to-back games under Arne Slot while Chelsea were stunned by Brighton last weekend
Chelsea host Liverpool in an intriguing Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge as both rivals search for form following mixed starts to the season.
Visitors Liverpool are in danger of losing three games in a row for the first time under Arne Slot after the Premier League champions fell to defeats at Crystal Palace last weekend and Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.
Chelsea were tipped to challenge Liverpool for the title last season but the Blues are stuttering under Enzo Maresca, having lost two games in a row in the Premier League to Manchester United and Brighton at Stamford Bridge.
Slot has yet to get big-money recruits clicking, with Florian Wirtz’s form coming under fire and Alexander Isak still building match sharpness, while Chelsea’s struggles have come in their ill-discipline with red cards in three of their last four games.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
90+2 mins: Chelsea have been very good the last 10 but, perhaps, not good enough. Enzo Fernandez really should have scored the winner there, only for his header to hit the post from so close. It was a brilliant cross from Estevao, amid a sustained period of pressure.
Curtis Jones then shoots over from the angle.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
90+1 mins: CHANCE! OOOOH that could have been it! Estavao finds a stunning cross to the back post. Enzo Fernandez arrives but heads against the outside of the upright!
Maresca has his head in his hands.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
90 mins: SEVEN minutes of added time.
Plenty of time for both teams to nick a winner.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
89 mins: Salah leads the Liverpool break and this time chooses to try and set up a team-mate. He finds Szoboszlai but he drags his shot wide. It was close but Sanchez had it covered.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
88 mins: Excellent defending and recovery from Szoboszlai, who tracks the run of Gittens and cuts it out as the forward looked to be in on goal.
Caicedo tries his luck again from the edge of the box and Mamardashvili has to help it over the crossbar.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
85 mins: Both of these teams conceded late goals last weekend. Will we get another late moment? It feels on a knife-edge.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
84 mins: DOUBLE SAVE! Giorgi Mamardashvili is suddenly called into action! Gittens and then Estavao force the goalkeeper into diving stops with curling shots towards the far post. He read them well.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
81 mins: The pressure is building from Liverpool, with Gakpo leading the charge down the left. Wirtz’s touch is suddenly heavy in the box.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
79 mins: Oh that is CLOSE! Enzo Fernandez puts a cross across the face of goal and Gravenberch’s touch takes it just wide. That really could have snuck in.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
77 mins: Chelsea still look dangerous in attack and that may now be their best form of defence.
Szoboszlai crunches into a challenge on Cucurella and is booked. That was a 50-50 and Szoboszlai wasn’t near it.
