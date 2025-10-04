Cody Gakpo fires Liverpool level ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Chelsea host Liverpool in an intriguing Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge as both rivals search for form following mixed starts to the season.

Visitors Liverpool are in danger of losing three games in a row for the first time under Arne Slot after the Premier League champions fell to defeats at Crystal Palace last weekend and Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.

Chelsea were tipped to challenge Liverpool for the title last season but the Blues are stuttering under Enzo Maresca, having lost two games in a row in the Premier League to Manchester United and Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Slot has yet to get big-money recruits clicking, with Florian Wirtz’s form coming under fire and Alexander Isak still building match sharpness, while Chelsea’s struggles have come in their ill-discipline with red cards in three of their last four games.

