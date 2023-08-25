Chelsea vs Luton LIVE: Premier League teams news, line-ups and more tonight
Mauricio Pochettino searches for his first win of the season as the Blues host the Hatters at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea take on Luton tonight hoping to bounce back from their defeat to West Ham in the Premier League last time out.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side dominated possession at the London Stadium but an inspired performance from James Ward-Prowse helped the Hammers to a 3-1 win. That defeat continued a tricky start to the season for Chelsea who have also lost Reece James, newly installed as captain, to injury as well as midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and winger Mykhailo Mudryk.
Meanwhile, Luton had their fixture against Burnley postponed last weekend while Kenilworth Road - their home stadium - is brought up to Premier League standard. Luton were hammered 4-1 by Brighton in their opening fixture and a fortnight to resst could prove valuable to Rob Edwards’ team. The newly promoted side arrive at Stamford Bridge this evening hoping to cause a shock in and collect their first top-flight points of the season.
Follow along as Chelsea host Luton
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink calls for patience at Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino
Former Chelsea forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has stressed the need for Mauricio Pochettino to be given time but knows not all of the club’s big-money signings will handle the pressure.
The Blues are without a win after two matches of this season’s Premier League after an encouraging 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool was followed up by Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham.
Chelsea have spent more than £350million on transfers this summer, which has taken their overall outlay under Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium to nearly £1billion since he completed his takeover at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Luton have won just one of their last seven league away matches versus Chelsea with one draw and five defeats.
That victory was a 3-1 top-flight win in September 1986.
Chelsea have won the last three meetings with Luton in all competitions, with all of these games coming in the FA Cup between 1994 and 2022.
Will they make it four wins from four tonight?
Chelsea and Luton face a chance they can’t afford to miss
In truth, we could be talking about any clubs. In truth, this applies to several fixtures across the coming weekend in the Premier League. But it perhaps has most relevance to the Stamford Bridge clash on Friday night, where Chelsea are hosting Luton Town, a meeting of financial Goliaths and Davids, of monetary men and mice, of the extravagant and the efficient.
It’s a simple statement, but it holds undeniable truth: as early as it is in the 2023/24 season, given their respective objectives can these clubs afford to be wasting early opportunities to get points on the board?
Of course, for Luton the very notion of taking their first top-flight point since 1996 away to Chelsea might be considered unlikely to many. They had until this month, after all, been in the Conference Premier more recently than they had been in the former Premier League, the old First Division.
Chelsea and Luton face a chance they can’t afford to miss
The two clubs’ transfer budgets are poles apart but they meet early on in 2023/24 with just one point between them
Chelsea vs Luton latest odds and prediction
Latest odds ahead of the match at Stamford Bridge:
Chelsea win 2/9
Draw 6/1
Luton win 14/1
Prediction: Chelsea emerge relatively comfortable winners to earn Mauricio Pochettino his first win of the Premier League season. Chelsea 3-1 Luton
Chelsea vs Luton predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Chilwell; Sterling, Jackson.
Luton XI: Kaminski; Andersen, Lockyer, Bell; Kabore, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Chong, Giles; Morris, Adebayo.
Chelsea vs Luton early team news
Chelsea remain without captain Reece James, who is set to miss a few weeks of action with a hamstring injury. Christopher Nkunku is a longer term absentee after undergoing knee surgery, while Carney Chukwuemeka will also reportedly miss about six weeks of football after sustaining a knee injury against West Ham. Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Armando Broja are also sidelined.
Ankle injuries continue to keep Jordan Clark and Dan Potts out of Luton’s squad, while Gabriel Osho and Reece Burke are also absent. Veteran goalkeeper Tim Krul could figure for the first time after completing his move from Norwich.
How to watch Chelsea vs Luton
Chelsea vs Luton is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 25 August at Stamford Bridge in London.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Chelsea take on Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are yet to win in the top-flight under Mauricio Pochettino after an opening round draw with Liverpool was followed up by a 3-1 defeat to West Ham last time out. Pochettino is juggling a number of injuries within his squad but should have enough quality to earn a positive result against Luton.
Luton, meanwhile, haven’t played since their 4-1 defeat to Brighton on the first weekend of the season. The newly promoted side saw their fixture against Burnley postponed as Kenilworth Road is being upgraded to meet Premier League standards. A two week break has given them more time to prepare for this match though and the Hatters will hope to earn their first points of the season tonight.
