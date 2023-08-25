✕ Close Luton will be a tough game - Pochettino

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea take on Luton tonight hoping to bounce back from their defeat to West Ham in the Premier League last time out.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side dominated possession at the London Stadium but an inspired performance from James Ward-Prowse helped the Hammers to a 3-1 win. That defeat continued a tricky start to the season for Chelsea who have also lost Reece James, newly installed as captain, to injury as well as midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Meanwhile, Luton had their fixture against Burnley postponed last weekend while Kenilworth Road - their home stadium - is brought up to Premier League standard. Luton were hammered 4-1 by Brighton in their opening fixture and a fortnight to resst could prove valuable to Rob Edwards’ team. The newly promoted side arrive at Stamford Bridge this evening hoping to cause a shock in and collect their first top-flight points of the season.

Follow along as Chelsea host Luton and get all the latest football betting sites offers here: