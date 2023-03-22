Lyon vs Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Champions League latest score and goal updates from quarter-final
The Blues travel to France to face the current holders Lyon in the first leg of this quarter-final
Chelsea resume their Women’s Champions League campaign tonight with the first leg of a testing quarter-final tie against holders Lyon.
Emma Hayes’ team have been a leading force in the domestic Women’s Super League but are yet to translate that dominance onto the European stage. Chelsea have been knocking on the door of European success in recent times and reached the final in 2021, however it has been 13 years since an English side last won the Women’s Champions League and the Blues must defeat the current holders to progress.
Lyon defeated Barcelona to reclaim their European crown for a record eighth time last season but finished second to Arsenal in Group C following a 5-1 thrashing to the Gunners at the start of the tournament. That set up this blockbuster quarter-final as Chelsea won Group A ahead of Lyon’s domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain.
Follow all the updates from Lyon vs Chelsea in the Women's Champions League
Lyon 0-0 Chelsea
14 mins: Carpenter and Cascarino are linking beautifully on the right side of the pitch. The defender slips a pass into the box for Cascarino who lines up a shot at goal only for Millie Bright to get across and recover the ball.
Lyon 0-0 Chelsea
12 mins: Cascarino weaves her way down the right wing and wins a throw after Jess Carter blocks her cross into the box.
Chelsea break on the counter and get the ball up to Lauren James who drives through the middle of the pitch. She offloads the ball to Sam Kerr who takes it into the box and looks to return the ball.
Her pass is slightly behind James and she’s knocked to the ground as Lyon hook the ball away. Kerr wants a penalty but nothing comes from the referee.
Lyon 0-0 Chelsea
9 mins: Lyon are having the better of these opening stages. Dzsenifer Marozan, with six goals in her past five appearances for Lyon, is played through and tries to keep the ball in play.
There’s too much roll on the through ball though and it bobbles out of play.
Lyon 0-0 Chelsea
6 mins: Lyon win the first corner of the game and swing a lovely ball into the middle of the box.
Kadesisha Buchanan wins the initial ball but her attempted headed clearance comes over to Eugenie Le Sommer who stretches into a first time shot and has her effort blocked.
Decent pressure from the home side.
Lyon 0-0 Chelsea
3 mins: Chelsea almost get in behind when Erin Cuthbert floats a pass over to Guro Reiten who turns it up to Sam Kerr. She spins towards goal but misplaces a through ball back to Cuthbert and Lyon take over possession.
Kick off: Lyon 0-0 Chelsea
Lyon get the match underway. They work the ball over to the right wing before cutting back inside.
Ellie Carpenter makes a run down the line and receives the ball but her threaded pass into the penalty area doesn’t find a teammate and gets scopped up by Ann-Katrin Berger.
Lyon vs Chelsea
Here come the teams.
The players head out onto the pitch ahead of this Champions League quarter-final first leg. Which way will it go?
How to watch the Women’s Champions League
Every game in this season’s Women’s Champions League knockout stages is being broadcast live on streaming platform DAZN, and also on DAZN’s YouTube channel. You can set reminders to receive a notification of when the stream goes live, which is 15 minutes before the start of each match
You can sign up to DAZN where the matches will also be streamed for free across their digital platforms. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the Uefa.com and on Uefa.tv for all Women’s Champions League games.
Lyon vs Chelsea
Lyon have been in formidable form in 2023: 11 competitive games unbeaten, three goals conceded. If they maintain that momentum they’re going to be very difficult to beat.
Can Chelsea cause an upset?
Lyon vs Chelsea
The warm-ups are underway at the Groupama Stadium. This is going to be a brilliant encounter and with Arsenal losing to Bayern Munich last night this may be the best tie to get an English team into the semi-finals.
