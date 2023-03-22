Close Chelsea Women get ready to face Lyon in Women's Champions League

Chelsea resume their Women’s Champions League campaign tonight with the first leg of a testing quarter-final tie against holders Lyon.

Emma Hayes’ team have been a leading force in the domestic Women’s Super League but are yet to translate that dominance onto the European stage. Chelsea have been knocking on the door of European success in recent times and reached the final in 2021, however it has been 13 years since an English side last won the Women’s Champions League and the Blues must defeat the current holders to progress.

Lyon defeated Barcelona to reclaim their European crown for a record eighth time last season but finished second to Arsenal in Group C following a 5-1 thrashing to the Gunners at the start of the tournament. That set up this blockbuster quarter-final as Chelsea won Group A ahead of Lyon’s domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Follow all the updates from Lyon vs Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League, which can be watched for free on YouTube: