Chelsea welcome Malmo to Stamford Bridge this evening as the Champions League group stage continues.

Defending champions Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Juventus in their last outing in the competition, while Malmo were reduced to 10 men as they suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Zenit Saint Petersburg. Chelsea’s narrow victory over Zenit in the teams’ first game of the campaign means Thomas Tuchel’s side are second in Group H. The Blues are ahead of Zenit on goal difference, while Malmo are bottom of the pool on 0 points and Juventus lead with six.

At the weekend, Chelsea edged past Brentford in the Premier League, securing a 1-0 win despite a late onslaught from the newly-promoted club. Tuchel’s team remained top of the table with that result, for which they had goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to thank in large part. Meanwhile, Malmo followed their defeat by Zenit with a loss in the Swedish top flight, but they have since responded positively by winning back-to-back games – one in the league and one in their domestic cup. They will look to make it three on the bounce tonight but must upset the reigning European champions to do so.

Follow all the build-up, match updates and fallout from Chelsea vs Malmo, below.