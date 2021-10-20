Chelsea look to rebound in the Champions League at home to Malmo after a setback against Juventus in their last match.

The Blues went down 1-0 to the Old Lady in Turin thanks to Federico Chiesa’s strike seconds into the second half.

The Italians have now moved clear at the top of Group H, three points ahead of both Thomas Tuchel’s side and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Swedish side are bottom after two games and without a point, but Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side sit top of the Allsvenskan back home, while Chelsea also sit top of the Premier League after a 1-0 win over Brentford last time out.

Here is everything you need to know about the match at Stamford Bridge.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm BST on Wednesday 20 October.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live via BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST.

What is the team news?

Antonio Rudiger is available after a back problem, as is Thiago Silva after returning late from international duty to miss out at Brentford.

Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah impressed at the Brentford Community Stadium, but the Brazilian and German veterans are likely to return alongside Andreas Christensen.

Christian Pulisic continues to sit out due to an ankle injury, while Hakim Ziyech has overcome illness. Romelu Lukaku could be rested, but the Belgian may start once again alongside Timo Werner in a bid to gain confidence with Mason Mount in support.

Malmo's Anel Ahmedhodzic is suspended due to his red card against Zenit. That means Niklas Moisander is set to step in. Oscar Lewicki, Jonas Knudsen and Ola Toivonen are all out with knee issues and Felix Beijmo will sit out due to a collarbone injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Mount, Jorginho, Alonso; Lukaku, Werner

Malmo XI: Dahlin; Moisander, Brorsson, Nielsen; Larsson, Rakip, Innocent, Christiansen, Berget; Birmancevic, Colak

What are the odds?

Chelsea - 1/10

Draw - 10/1

Malmo - 20/1