Stamford Bridge plays host to champions Manchester City ( Getty Images )

Title holders Manchester City kick off their bid for an unprecedented fifth Premier League title in a row as they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side began their season in the perfect fashion with a win over local rivals Manchester United in the Community Shield, though they have since lost Oscar Bobb to injury and finalised the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid. Though they are hardly short in quality or numbers, but this match arrives before Guardiola has had a chance to bolster his squad.

For Chelsea, new manager Enzo Maresca would probably had preferred an easier opponent in his first competitive match in charge, but it is a good opportunity for the Italian to test his side, having added Pedro Neto in the summer to build on a new style of play.

Follow all the latest score and match updates from Chelsea v Manchester City below.