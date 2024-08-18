Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with Haaland and Palmer set to start

Man City begin their title defence with a tricky away game at Stamford Bridge against Enzo Maresca’s new-look Chelsea side

Chris Wilson
Sunday 18 August 2024 11:12
Comments
Stamford Bridge plays host to champions Manchester City
Stamford Bridge plays host to champions Manchester City (Getty Images)

Title holders Manchester City kick off their bid for an unprecedented fifth Premier League title in a row as they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side began their season in the perfect fashion with a win over local rivals Manchester United in the Community Shield, though they have since lost Oscar Bobb to injury and finalised the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid. Though they are hardly short in quality or numbers, but this match arrives before Guardiola has had a chance to bolster his squad.

For Chelsea, new manager Enzo Maresca would probably had preferred an easier opponent in his first competitive match in charge, but it is a good opportunity for the Italian to test his side, having added Pedro Neto in the summer to build on a new style of play.

Follow all the latest score and match updates from Chelsea v Manchester City below.

Team news

Reece James’ injury woes continue and the Chelsea captain will miss the opener with a hamstring injury, though he is also suspended.

Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi, Omari Kellyman and Djordje Petrovic are all doubts after missing long periods of pre-season, although Jackson is expected to feature.

Manchester City will be without Oscar Bobb, who is out with a fractured leg, while Jack Grealish is a doubt having missed the Community Shield last weekend. Pep Guardiola also recently confirmed that Rodri has not travelled to London with the squad.

Kyle Walker and John Stones are back in training after returning late following the Euro 2024 final – but Rodri has since been ruled out with injury.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2024 11:12
Is Chelsea vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

When is Chelsea v Manchester City?

Chelsea v Manchester City kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, 18 August and takes place at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm BST. Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2024 10:58
Chelsea vs Man City LIVE

Chelsea host Manchester City in the standout fixture on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

The away side, after winning their fourth successive title in 2023-24, enter the season as favourites to win a fifth crown in a row, despite an uneventful summer transfer window. But Pep Guardiola’s side have very little room for improvement after years of constant success.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will begin a new era under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge, and it is very much a baptism of fire for the Italian, whose side struggled in pre-season.

The Blues have made some big-name additions again in the transfer window, notably Pedro Neto from Wolves and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester.

While nothing will be decided for either side in this match, a positive start in such a big game could set the tone for the season ahead.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2024 10:45
Chelsea vs Man City LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Chelsea vs Manchester City in the penultimate match of gameweek one of the 2024/25 Premier League!

The Blues head into the match with plenty of hope under new manager Enzo Maresca, while City enter looking to lay down an early marker for Arsenal and Liverpool and remind any doubters of their credentials as favourites.

And we’ll have all the build-up and live updates as they come in.

Lawrence Ostlere18 August 2024 10:25

