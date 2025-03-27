( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Chelsea host Manchester City for the second leg of their Women’s Champions League clash knowing that anything but a strong victory could send them out of the competition.

The two sides have played one another in each of their last three fixtures with Chelsea winning 2-1 twice, in the League Cup final and the Women’s Super League, while City took a 2-0 victory from the first leg of this tie at Joie Stadium in Manchester.

Vivianne Miedema scored both goals in last week’s encounter to give her team a significant advantage. Chelsea will need to score at least three goals to progress as well as keep a clean sheet against a City team with a potent forward line.

Erin Cuthbert’s 91st minute strike was needed to defeat City in the WSL but despite the narrow margin of the results so far Bompastor is confident her team can make it through. She said: “Anything is possible and we have the quality in the squad to turn it around.”

Follow all the updates from the Women’s Champions League with our live blog below: