After surviving a chaotic Monday night fixture against Tottenham, Chelsea are back in Premier League action as they welcome the champions to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City travel down to London looking back to their best, scoring 12 goals in their last three games for the concession of just a single consolation at Bournemouth last weekend.

By contrast, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have yet to find consistency this season, though Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick in the win over Spurs should have done the striker’s confidence some good.

The Londoners will be hoping to put a horrible recent record against their visitors behind them and secure a win

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City?

Chelsea vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 12 November at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

A numbers of Chelsea’s injury absentees are moving closer to a return, though both Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia remain out for now. Enzo Fernandez and Reece James, who asked to be left out of the England squad this week, should be available to feature, though.

Manchester City suffered their own injury blow in midweek Champions League action, as John Stones left the pitch after picking up a knock. Pep Guardiola admitted his side could be “in trouble” if the versatile defender misses a significant period of time. He was unable to put a possible timeline on a return ahead of this game, while it is also unclear when Kevin De Bruyne will be back to fitness after a long lay-off.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Walker, Rodri, Kovacic, Doku; Silva, Alvarez; Haaland.

Odds

Chelsea win 4/1

Draw 13/5

Manchester City win 3/4

Prediction

Manchester City win. Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City