Is Chelsea vs Man City on TV? How to watch Women’s League Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Women’s League Cup final as the first silverware of the season is decided at Derby’s Pride Park.

Chelsea have been runners-up in the last three League Cup finals in a row but have the chance to win their first trophy under Sonia Bompastor.

City, whose last honour came in this competition in 2022, have had a turbulent build-up with manager Gareth Taylor surprisingly sacked five days before the final.

The Women’s League Cup final also kicks off a run of four meetings in 12 days between Chelsea and City.

The teams are also facing each other in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals and with a WSL clash scheduled in between.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How can I watch the Women’s League Cup final?

It will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 11:45pm on Saturday 15 March. Kick-off at Pride Park is at 12:15pm.

What is the team news?

Chelsea have several key absences with January signings Keira Walsh and Naomi Girman unavailable - while forward Guro Reiten has also been ruled out.

Mia Fischel is nearing a return after returning to the bench in the win over Crystal Palace but Sam Kerr and Kadeisha Buchanan are long-term absentees.

Manchester CIty are still without long-term absentees Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp. Aoba Fujino has been passed fit but Rebecca Knaak is out.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bjorn, Bright, Baltimore; Cuthbert, Kaptein, Nusken; Rytting-Kaneryd, Ramirez, James

Manchester City XI: Yamashita; Casparij, Prior, Aleixandri, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Roord, Miedema; Park, Shaw, Fowler