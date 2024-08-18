Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Chelsea host Manchester City in the standout fixture on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

The away side, after winning their fourth successive title in 2023-24, enter the season as favourites to win a fifth crown in a row, despite an uneventful summer transfer window. But Pep Guardiola’s side have very little room for improvement after years of constant success.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will begin a new era under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge, and it is very much a baptism of fire for the Italian, whose side struggled in pre-season.

The Blues have made some big-name additions again in the transfer window, notably Pedro Neto from Wolves and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester.

While nothing will be decided for either side in this match, a positive start in such a big game could set the tone for the season ahead.

When is Chelsea v Manchester City?

Chelsea v Manchester City kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, 18 August and takes place at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm BST. Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Reece James’ injury woes continue and the Chelsea captain will miss the opener with a hamstring injury, though he is also suspended.

Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi, Omari Kellyman and Djordje Petrovic are all doubts after missing long periods of pre-season, although Jackson is expected to feature.

Manchester City will be without Oscar Bobb, who is out with a fractured leg, while Jack Grealish is a doubt having missed the Community Shield last weekend.

Rodri, Kyle Walker and John Stones are back in training after returning late following the Euro 2024 final – but Rodri has since been ruled out with injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Matheus Nunes, Kovacic, De Bruyne; Doku, Bernardo Silva, Haaland.

Odds

Chelsea 16/5

Draw 3/1

Manchester City 17/20

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

This should be a captivating game between two teams with aspirations of success come the end of the season. City, of course, are the better side and may well prove too strong for a Chelsea team adjusting to a new style of play under Maresca. The Italian has been heavily influenced by Guardiola having worked at City as a coach before his move to Parma in 2021. At this point, though, the mentor should get the better of his disciple. Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.