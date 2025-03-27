Is Chelsea v Man City Women’s Champions League quarter-final on TV?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea and Manchester City meet for the fourth time in 12 days with the visitors taking a two-goal lead into tonight’s Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

A double from substitute Vivianne Miedema ended Chelsea’s unbeaten season under Sonia Bompastor as City earned some revenge from their defeat to the Blues in the Women’s League Cup final.

Chelsea hit back to beat Nick Cushing’s side 2-1 in the Women’s Super League at the weekend, however, and the final game of this four-game series is arguably the most important yet.

Chelsea’s biggest target this season is winning the club’s first Champions League but they will have to come from behind at Stamford Bridge, as City look to hold onto their lead and reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City?

The Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 27 March at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with live coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available to subscribers via discovery+, or for free via Dazn’s YouTube channel.

What is the team news?

Chelsea have no new injury concerns from the first leg and will revert to a line-up that is similar to the one played in the first leg after making changes at the weekend. Naomi Girma, Kadeisha Buchanan, Sam Kerr and Mia Fischel are still out, though.

Bunny Shaw and Aoba Fujino will both miss the second legs as a result of the injuries picked up in the League Cup final. Yui Hasegawa and Laia Aleixandri are in contention to play despite picking up knocks at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Yamashita; Casparij, Prior, Aleixandri, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Roord, Park; Kerolin, Murphy, Fowler.

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bjorn, Bright, Baltimore; Cuthbert, Walsh; Beever-Jones, Macario, James; Ramirez.