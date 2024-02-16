Jump to content

Is Chelsea vs Man City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch WSL fixture

It’s a top-of-the-table clash in the Women’s Super League as Chelsea host Man City

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 16 February 2024 07:23
Chelsea host Manchester City as first meets second in a key clash in the Women’s Super League title race tonight.

Chelsea are aiming to win a fifth league title in a row in what is Emma Hayes’s final season with the Blues.

The defending champions hold a three-point lead at the top of the table after bouncing back from December’s 4-1 defeat at Arsenal.

City are in an impressive run of form under Gareth Taylor, winning seven in a row since November, and held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

Chelsea would go six points clear with a win at Kingsmeadow, ahead of Arsenal facing Manchester United tomorrow. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City?

Kick-off is at 7:15pm GMT on Friday 17 February at Kingsmeadow.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC Two and iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7pm.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are without star striker Sam Kerr for the rest of the season, while captain Millie Bright has been ruled out until after the February international break.

Manchester City’s record signing Jill Roord is also out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Bjorn, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Ramirez

Manchester City: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouhabi; Hasegawa, Coombs, Park; Kelly, Shaw, Hemp

