Reddit founder's investment in Chelsea is a 'game-changer' - Bompastor

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final at a sold-out Wembley with history on the line in the showpiece event.

Chelsea are aiming to complete an unbeaten treble under Sonia Bompastor, having cruised to a sixth straight Women’s Super League title and lifting the League Cup.

They will face FA Cup holders United, who defeated Tottenham last year to win their first major trophy and are now playing a third consecutive final under boss Marc Skinner.

This is also a rematch of the 2023 final, won 1-0 by Chelsea thanks to Sam Kerr’s late goal. Overall, the Blues have won 13 of their 15 matches against United, who have only beaten Chelsea once.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expected to be at Wembley for the final, following the Reddit co-founder’s £20m investment in Chelsea.

