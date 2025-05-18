Chelsea vs Man United LIVE: Women’s FA Cup final team news and updates from sold-out Wembley
Chelsea can complete an unbeaten treble while holders United look to retain the FA Cup
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final at a sold-out Wembley with history on the line in the showpiece event.
Chelsea are aiming to complete an unbeaten treble under Sonia Bompastor, having cruised to a sixth straight Women’s Super League title and lifting the League Cup.
They will face FA Cup holders United, who defeated Tottenham last year to win their first major trophy and are now playing a third consecutive final under boss Marc Skinner.
This is also a rematch of the 2023 final, won 1-0 by Chelsea thanks to Sam Kerr’s late goal. Overall, the Blues have won 13 of their 15 matches against United, who have only beaten Chelsea once.
Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expected to be at Wembley for the final, following the Reddit co-founder’s £20m investment in Chelsea.
Follow live updates and build-up from Wembley in our blog, below
Chelsea's record against Manchester United
Chelsea are unbeaten this season domestically and have won both games against Manchester United 1-0, including the result that secured a sixth straight Women’s Super League title a few weeks ago.
Overall, Chelsea have won 13 of their last 15 meetings with Manchester United across all competitions (D1 L1), with the United losing more games since they became a WSL club in 2019-20 to the Blues (13) than any other opponent.
United’s only win against Chelsea came in the FA Cup semi-finals last season, which denied the Blues a shot at the double in Emma Hayes’ last season at the club.
Match preview: The FA Cup final won’t answer the biggest question around Manchester United
The road to Wembley has taken opposing paths for Sonia Bompastor and Marc Skinner. For Bompastor, her debut season in England as head coach at Chelsea could not have gone any smoother on the domestic front, as the champions seek to complete an unbeaten treble. For Manchester United and Skinner, a return to the Women’s FA Cup final for the holders is the latest step of a tumultuous journey for the manager in the dugout, but one that he continues to lead.
The question that will follow United – and which won’t be answered in Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup final – is how committed the club is to closing the gap to champions Chelsea. United could rise to the occasion at Wembley, as they did against Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup semi-finals, but it wouldn’t necessarily demonstrate they are ready to compete with Bompastor’s record-breaking side over 22 games.
The FA Cup final won’t answer the biggest question around Manchester United
Wembley sold-out for Women's FA Cup final
There is set to be a record-breaking crowd for the Women’s FA Cup final after Wembley said there are no tickets remaining for the match between Chelsea and Manchester United.
The 2023 final between Chelsea and Manchester United broke the attendance record with a crowd of 77,390 attending Chelsea’s 1-0 win.
Chelsea and United were given an allocation of 20,000 each for the 2025 final and the rest of the general tickets have been snapped up.
So the overall attendance could be closer to 90,000 - which would be a record for the competition and a women’s club fixture in England.
What is the team news?
Chelsea will be without England star Lauren James due to a hamstring injury but Mayra Ramirez is fit to return. Sam Kerr remains out, having not featured at all this season due to injury.
With the exception of right back Jayde Riviere, Manchester United have a fully-fit squad for the final.
Interestingly, both teams switched formations and played a back-three at the weekend, so there could a surprise or two again.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Girma, Charles; Walsh, Nusken, Cuthbert; Beever-Jones, Ramirez, Baltimore
Man Utd: Tullis-Joyce; Mannion, Le Tissier, Turner, George; Miyazawa, Clinton; Bizet, Toone, Galton;Terland
Good morning
Holders Manchester United face treble-chasing Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup final.
United won their first major honour when they defeat Tottenham 4-0 to win the FA Cup last season, with Marc Skinner’s side also beating Chelsea in the semi-finals that year.
But the Blues have been as dominant as usual under Sonia Bompastor this season, going unbeaten in the Women’s Super League and also lifting the Women’s League Cup.
Victory over United at Wembley would complete an unprecedented unbeaten treble in Bompastor’s first year, with defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals the only disappointment.
United, though, will be playing in their third FA Cup final in a row and will have a score to settle with Chelsea after a 1-0 defeat to them in the 2023 Wembley showdown.
Kick-off time and how to watch
When is the Women’s FA Cup final?
The match will kick off at 1:30pm on Sunday 18 May at Wembley Stadium.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on the BBC, with coverage starting from 12:50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments