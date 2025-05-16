Is Chelsea vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League this evening, with the hosts looking to take a vital step closer to Champions League qualification.
Enzo Maresca’s side start the weekend occupying the final qualification place, though they are fifth on goal difference alone, level on 63 points with Aston Villa below them.
And with a final-day test away at fellow Champions League hopefuls Nottingham Forest still to come, it could be vital to grab three points this evening against a struggling United side.
Thankfully for home fans, Ruben Amorim will likely rest plenty of players ahead of the Europa League final next week, though Chelsea will be firm favourites whatever happens with the Red Devils having slipped to 16th in the league.
When is Chelsea vs Manchester United?
The match is due to kick off at 8.15pm on Friday, 16 May at Stamford Bridge in London.
How can I watch it?
The game will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.
Team news
For the hosts, Nicolas Jackson will miss the rest of the season after being red carded against Newcastle, while Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club.
Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu will likely be unavailable due to injury, leaving Enzo Maresca a potential selection dilemma in his forward line, though the rest of the squad is fit for the run-in.
For United, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Diogo Dalot remain out, while Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer will be assessed ahead of the match.
Leny Yoro is a doubt after picking up a knock against West Ham, though it’s unlikely he’ll be risked even if fit.
Ruben Amorim will likely make wholesale changes to the side that lost at the weekend, with several of United’s younger players expected to feature at Stamford Bridge.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Madueke; Palmer.
Man Utd XI: Bayindir; Mazraoui, Lindelof, Fredricson; Dorgu, Casemiro, Amass; Fernandes, Eriksen; Obi.
Odds
Chelsea win - 4/11
Draw - 17/4
Man Utd win - 6/1
