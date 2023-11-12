Jump to content

Liveupdated1699808465

Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Sunday 12 November 2023 15:30
Comments
Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club
(The FA via Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1699808419

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Assist Conor John Gallagher

12 November 2023 17:00
1699808404

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Goal Thiago Emiliano da Silva

12 November 2023 17:00
1699808403

Chelsea vs Manchester City

WHAT A SAVE!!! James takes a free-kick from a great shooting position, and his effort looks to be curling into the top corner, only for Ederson to leap and tip over at full stretch!

12 November 2023 17:00
1699808301

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Haaland has now scored against 19 of the 21 sides he has played against in the Premier League, failing only against Brentford and Liverpool.

12 November 2023 16:58
1699808129

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Penalty Goal Erling Braut Haaland

12 November 2023 16:55
1699808074

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Yellow Card Cole Jermaine Palmer

12 November 2023 16:54
1699808028

Chelsea vs Manchester City

PENALTY TO CITY!!! Silva whips a cross from the left-hand side into the penalty area, and Cucurella is draped all over Haaland at the back post. The referee feels he has no choice but to point to the spot, though there will be a VAR check...

12 November 2023 16:53
1699807979

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Yellow Card Marc Cucurella Saseta

12 November 2023 16:52
1699807850

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Fernandez's cross is cleared, but only to Gallagher 25 yards out. He takes a touch before unleashing a dipping effort goalwards, though it never troubles Ederson, who makes a comfortable stop.

12 November 2023 16:50
1699807717

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Alvarez whips an outswinging corner to Gvardiol at the back post, but his header is tame and easily saved by Sanchez. That is the first shot on target we have seen in the contest.

12 November 2023 16:48

