Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Assist Conor John Gallagher
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Goal Thiago Emiliano da Silva
Chelsea vs Manchester City
WHAT A SAVE!!! James takes a free-kick from a great shooting position, and his effort looks to be curling into the top corner, only for Ederson to leap and tip over at full stretch!
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Haaland has now scored against 19 of the 21 sides he has played against in the Premier League, failing only against Brentford and Liverpool.
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Penalty Goal Erling Braut Haaland
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Yellow Card Cole Jermaine Palmer
Chelsea vs Manchester City
PENALTY TO CITY!!! Silva whips a cross from the left-hand side into the penalty area, and Cucurella is draped all over Haaland at the back post. The referee feels he has no choice but to point to the spot, though there will be a VAR check...
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Yellow Card Marc Cucurella Saseta
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Fernandez's cross is cleared, but only to Gallagher 25 yards out. He takes a touch before unleashing a dipping effort goalwards, though it never troubles Ederson, who makes a comfortable stop.
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Alvarez whips an outswinging corner to Gvardiol at the back post, but his header is tame and easily saved by Sanchez. That is the first shot on target we have seen in the contest.
