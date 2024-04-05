Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Carragher mocked Gary Neville by referring to his “billionaire bottle jobs” jibe after Manchester United collapsed to a damaging loss at Chelsea deep into stoppage time.

The Red Devils led until the 100th minute of the Premier League contest, before Cole Palmer’s double in two minutes left Erik ten Hag’s side without a point.

Carragher immediately took to social media to poke fun at Neville, who had coined the term “billion pound bottle jobs” after the Blues slipped to an extra-time defeat in the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool, despite Jurgen Klopp fielding several teenagers at Wembley Stadium.

Shortly after full-time at Stamford Bridge, Carragher remarked on X: “The billion pound bottle jobs.”

Chelsea celebrated an unlikely and topsy-turvy victory over United after Palmer’s first senior hattrick, with the England forward netting twice from the spot and landing the killer blow to the visitors with a deflected third after 103 minutes to seal a 4-3 win, with hosts having trailed 3-2 down after more than 99 minutes.

After the game Palmer was typically composed when discussing his match-winning antics, which put the cap on a wild night at Stamford Bridge that saw the Blues give up a two-goal lead, fall behind and then score twice in as many minutes deep into stoppage time.

“I don’t know [what happened], we were 2-0 up and [made] silly mistakes but when eight minutes got added on it gave us a lift and it was madness,” Palmer said after full-time on TNT Sports.

“We need to try and win as many as possible and to win like that is amazing. When we scored the second [penalty] we were lifted, we saw the manager saying two minutes left and thought we’d go for it. Thankfully we scored!”

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire look dejected after the match ( REUTERS )

Palmer had already rolled one spot-kick into the bottom right corner earlier in the game and opted for the same location for his second to level the match at 3-3, sending Andre Onana the wrong way on both occasions. Despite that second penalty coming eight minutes after the 90th minute had passed, he kept his nerve and insisted he was never concerned he might miss.

“I’ve taken many penalties and I’m not going to miss one am I, touch wood. To score in the last minute is crazy. I’m buzzing [with the hat-trick].”

Diogo Dalot, Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United walks off after defeat to Chelsea ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

The 21-year-old, who acknowledged he was a Man United supporter in his younger years before coming through the ranks at rivals Man City, reiterated that he was keen to just “do my same thing” regardless of opponent and wanted to display the full extent of his talent each match.

“I just try and take each game as it comes and show the Chelsea fans what I came here to do and that’s play foortball,” he said.

The win lifts Chelsea to tenth in the table, five points behind United in sixth.