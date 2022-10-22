✕ Close United banish Ronaldo from first team for Chelsea

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea host Manchester United in a battle for fourth place in the Premier League tonight. The London side currently occupy the final Champions League spot, but they would be overtaken if the Red Devils were to take all three points at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are undefeated since Graham Potter took over as manager with five wins and two draws from his first seven matches in charge. Last time out, the Blues had to settle for a point against a resolute Brentford largely thanks to the goalkeeping of Kepa Arrizabalaga who seems to have rediscovered his best form. However, United are on an upward trajectory and should make today’s encounter a tricky affair.

The Red Devils come into the match having humbled Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Erik ten Hag’s men dictated the game from start to finish in what was their best performance under the Dutchman so far. Second half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes earned them the win but Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium early after it became clear he wouldn’t play a part in the game. Can United continue their fine form against their top four rivals Chelsea?

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League: