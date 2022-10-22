Chelsea vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Eriksen starts but Koulibaly not in squad
Latest score, goals and Premier League updates as Graham Potter’s Chelsea host Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea host Manchester United in a battle for fourth place in the Premier League tonight. The London side currently occupy the final Champions League spot, but they would be overtaken if the Red Devils were to take all three points at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are undefeated since Graham Potter took over as manager with five wins and two draws from his first seven matches in charge. Last time out, the Blues had to settle for a point against a resolute Brentford largely thanks to the goalkeeping of Kepa Arrizabalaga who seems to have rediscovered his best form. However, United are on an upward trajectory and should make today’s encounter a tricky affair.
The Red Devils come into the match having humbled Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Erik ten Hag’s men dictated the game from start to finish in what was their best performance under the Dutchman so far. Second half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes earned them the win but Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium early after it became clear he wouldn’t play a part in the game. Can United continue their fine form against their top four rivals Chelsea?
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League:
Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s vastly different spells at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be a part of Manchester United’s squad against Chelsea this weekend after his early exit at Tottenham added to his troubled season.
The Portugal great remained a Manchester United player following a summer of speculation around his future but has barely started games under Erik ten Hag and was revealed on Thursday to have left Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday’s win over Tottenham.
Here, the PA news agency assesses Ronaldo’s impact in his second spell with United, and how it compares to his first.
What next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United future comes under spotlight again?
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea following behaviour that has raised fresh questions about his future.
Having been warned about leaving early in the wake of July’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano, manager Erik ten Hag punished the 37-year-old Portuguese for his exit from Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Not only did Ronaldo head down the tunnel before the clock had hit 90 minutes but the United manager confirmed that the frontman refused to come on as a substitute.
Ten Hag insists the former Real Madrid and Juventus star “remains an important part of the squad” despite being banished for the Chelsea game for an incident that has renewed speculation about his Old Trafford future.
Ten Hag on winning away from home
Erik ten Hag was questioned whether his team can perform away from home after all of United’s best performances under the Dutchman have come at Old Trafford.
“For me, it’s never an issue, away or home, because the pitch is even,” the United boss explained, “It’s 11 against 11, there’s a ref, so it’s all the same. And also, away, we always have a lot of support from our fans, so we are really happy with that.
“So, we feel strong, and we are looking forward to that game tomorrow.
“It’s fabulous to play on Old Trafford, with our fans in our back. So, a great experience, every time again. And I think opponents don’t like to play at Old Trafford.
“But at the same time, I like to play away games because the stadiums in the Premier League are fantastic.
“So I am really looking forward to Stamford Bridge. Already I have that experience to play there, so I know how the atmosphere is there – it’s fantastic.”
Leaky defence
Manchester United have won three of their last four Premier League away games, losing the other one. But, the Red Devils have conceded at least four goals in five of their last 11 away league fixtures.
Chelsea unbeaten under Potter
Chelsea are unbeaten in their seven matches since Graham Potter took charge, winning five. The Blues are also undefeated in eight top-flight home games and have won three in a row at Stamford Bridge.
Erik ten Hag tells Cristiano Ronaldo there are consequences for ‘bad behaviour’ at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept the consequences and potential backlash for the “bad behaviour” that means the Manchester United star sits out the trip to Chelsea.
Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham was the best all-round performance under the Dutchman but the post-match talk has been dominated by the 37-year-old’s early exit.
Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the clock had struck 90 minutes and made a hasty departure from Old Trafford, leading Ten Hag to stand the forward down for Saturday’s match at Chelsea.
The frontman admitted on Instagram that “sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us” and the United boss confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the Portuguese refused to come on as a substitute.
Chelsea vs Man Utd team changes
Graham Potter makes four changes to the Chelsea team that drew 0-0 with Brentford during the week. Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell replace Kalidu Koulibaly and Conor Gallagher with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling brought in for Kai Havertz and Armando Broja.
Erik ten Hag meanwhile brings back Christian Eriksen to partner Casemiro in the middle of the pitch. Fred drops out and there’s no Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench after he was left out of the travelling squad.
Chelsea vs Man Utd line-ups
Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford
Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as substitute against Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute before storming down the tunnel in the final moments of Manchester United’s win over Tottenham, manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed, leading to his punishment of being dropped from the first-team squad.
Ronaldo will play no part in United’s trip to Chelsea in the Premier League tomorrow and has been made to train alone after Ten Hag made the decision to banish the forward from his group, a stance which has been fully supported by the club’s hierarchy.
The Portugal international made a swift exit from Old Trafford after he walked down the full before full-time which, when added to Ronaldo’s refusal to come onto the pitch, Ten Hag said clashed with the “standards and values” the Dutchman has set for his players at United.
James out for at least eight weeks
In his pre-match press conference, Graham Potter also gave an update on how long right-back Reece James will be on the sidelines for.
“Reece is in a brace for four weeks, which is the first thing, to stabilise the knee and then it’s rehab, so that will take, like we said, about eight weeks. So that’s the latest.” he said,
“You have to at least acknowledge the fact they’re human beings who want to be involved in that type of competition absolutely. The reality is that I haven’t got anything to say that will make it better for them, I think it’s worth me acknowledging that.
“It’s one of those things where you just need to focus on the things you can control, focus on your rehab, go day to day. Things get better and then you just move forward.”
