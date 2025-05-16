Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: Blues target top four as injuries mount for Ruben Amorim
Enzo Maresca’s men must collect three points to keep themselves inside the Champions League places
Chelsea host Manchester United this evening in a crucial clash that could determine which European competition they play in next season.
The Champions League race is electric this year with five teams having a realistic chance at securing a spot in Europe’s top tournament for 2025/26. A place in the top five will be enough for Chelsea who currently sit fifth but are level on points with Aston Villa and just one ahead of Nottingham Forest.
To keep their destiny in their own hands they must defeat Ruben Amorim’s struggling Red Devils and collect three points which would propel them above Manchester City into fourth.
For their part, United’s route to the Champions League can only come through the Europa League where they are preparing to face Tottenham in the final next week. Amorim will be without key defenders for tonight’s match as they work to be fit for that final and he is expected to field a weaker side against the Blues.
Enzo Maresca assessing Chelsea options to replace suspended Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said he is assessing his attacking options with striker Nicolas Jackson’s suspension for Friday’s visit of Manchester United having once again shown up his lack of alternatives.
Jackson will not play again this season in the Premier League after being dismissed for elbowing Newcastle’s Sven Botman last Sunday, leaving the team without a recognised number nine for the remainder of the run-in.
Chelsea have spent well over £1billion during the last three seasons but the failure to bring in an established goalscorer continues to rankle among fans.
Success on the road
Manchester United have won their final away league game in four of the last five seasons.
However, they’re winless in seven when their final match on the road is at a London side (three draws, four defeats).
Ending the season in style
Chelsea haven’t lost their final home league game in any of the last 22 seasons (15 wins, seven draws D7).
The last time they did was a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in 2001/02.
A draw on the cards?
Chelsea vs Manchester United is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history (27).
The reverse fixture at Old Trafford this season finished 1-1, with both meetings between the sides finishing level in seven previous campaigns.
Those were: 1998/99, 2000/01, 2006/07, 2015/16, 2018/19, 2020/21 and 2021/22.
Marcus Rashford won’t accept pay cut to leave Man United as transfer stance revealed
Marcus Rashford is available for £40m from Manchester United this summer, but Aston Villa do not have first option on the forward.
Villa are open to making the move permanent after a successful loan spell since January, but there are no clauses to stop other clubs stealing in to strike a deal.
Any suitor would nevertheless need to match Rashford’s £315,000-a-week wages, as sources close to the player state he would not be willing to countenance a pay cut, and is only willing to go to a club in the Champions League.
A rare Friday fixture
This is just the second ever Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Manchester United on a Friday.
The last time the teams faced each other on this day of a the week was a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in August 2002.
No wins at Stamford Bridge in five years
Manchester United have won just one of their last 11 Premier League away games against Chelsea (five draws, five defeats).
That was a 2-0 victory in February 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Chelsea's record versus Man Utd
Chelsea have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games against Manchester United.
They’ve drawn eight and lost five in that run.
Their lone win was a 4-3 victory in this exact fixture last season.
Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘loses quarter of total wealth’
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s wealth has fallen by £6.473bn - a quarter of his total fortune - according to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.
The Manchester United co-owner and founder of Ineos has seen his wealth fall from £23.519bn 12 months ago to £17.046bn, according to the latest list.
The billionaire’s Ineos group bought a 27.7 per cent stake in United for £1.25bn in February last year and they have overseen a wave of cost-cutting measures in an attempt to improve the club’s dire finances.
Man Utd early team news
For United, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Diogo Dalot remain out, while Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer will be assessed ahead of the match.
Leny Yoro is a doubt after picking up a knock against West Ham, though it’s unlikely he’ll be risked even if fit.
Ruben Amorim will likely make wholesale changes to the side that lost at the weekend, with several of United’s younger players expected to feature at Stamford Bridge.
Predicted Man Utd XI: Bayindir; Mazraoui, Lindelof, Fredricson; Dorgu, Casemiro, Amass; Fernandes, Eriksen; Obi.
