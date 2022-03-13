Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from the first game at Stamford Bridge since Roman Abramovich was sanctioned
Chelsea host Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon in a game laden with implications at both ends of the Premier League table, but also with plenty of off-pitch talking points across the past couple of weeks. The Blues’ weekend started with the news that owner Roman Abramovich, already sanctioned by the government, was also disqualified as a director of the club by the Premier League.
Thomas Tuchel and his squad have been trying to keep matters focused on the pitch and they will be seeking a win here to reaffirm their grip on third place, which would leave them seven points behind Liverpool and 10 behind leaders Man City.
Newcastle have propelled themselves away from imminent danger at the bottom in recent weeks and are 10 points clear of the relegation zone, but know another couple of wins are still required before they can breathe entirely safely for next season. Off the pitch the ownership at both clubs has been one of the biggest issues throughout the world of football all week long. Follow all the team news and live action as Chelsea face Newcastle below:
Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea exit offers rare chance to reimagine club ownership
“As the news of Roman Abramovich’s sanctions properly sank in, many within the Chelsea squad were considering their futures. Some had purely financial and career concerns, but a few wondered how it reflected on them to even be tangentially connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Such questions have made elite football a grim enough exercise, but the last two weeks do show how the sport still has the capacity for searing moral lessons. More trivially, it also has the capacity for narratively perfect twists.
Just as the Chelsea situation has provoked a profound examination of football club ownership and the game’s relationship with geopolitics, the club’s very next opponents are Saudi Arabia’s Newcastle United.”
Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney explains how this fixture offers up the chance, and the need, to re-examine just how football clubs are owned, run and bought.
Roman Abramovich’s exit offers rare chance to reimagine club ownership
With so much surrounding the club now uncertain the prospect of a golden share would protect the identity and heritage of Chelsea, writes Miguel Delaney
Roman Abramovich disqualified as director of Chelsea
Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea, the Premier League have confirmed.
The UK government brought sanctions against the owner on Thursday over his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Despite Abramovich’s assets being frozen, Chelsea were handed a new licence to continue “football-related activities” and are in negotiations with the government to amend some aspects of it.
A statement from the league on Saturday read: “Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club.
“The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the government which expires on 31 May 2022.”
