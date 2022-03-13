(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea host Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon in a game laden with implications at both ends of the Premier League table, but also with plenty of off-pitch talking points across the past couple of weeks. The Blues’ weekend started with the news that owner Roman Abramovich, already sanctioned by the government, was also disqualified as a director of the club by the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel and his squad have been trying to keep matters focused on the pitch and they will be seeking a win here to reaffirm their grip on third place, which would leave them seven points behind Liverpool and 10 behind leaders Man City.

Newcastle have propelled themselves away from imminent danger at the bottom in recent weeks and are 10 points clear of the relegation zone, but know another couple of wins are still required before they can breathe entirely safely for next season. Off the pitch the ownership at both clubs has been one of the biggest issues throughout the world of football all week long. Follow all the team news and live action as Chelsea face Newcastle below: