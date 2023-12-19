Chelsea v Newcastle LIVE: Carabao Cup updates as Callum Wilson puts Magpies ahead
Last season’s runners-up travel to Stamford Bridge to face Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues in the last eight
Chelsea host Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both Premier League teams look to secure their place in the final four.
Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s manager, will be keen to succeed after a slow start to the season has left his side 10th in the table. Winning a trophy, such as the league cup, would ease some of the pressure on the manager and show that he is taking the Blues in a positive direction. Chelsea reached the last eight after wins over Brighton and Blackburn Rovers yet this match will be their most difficult test.
Like Pochettino, the next step for Eddie Howe and Newcastle’s development is to win some silverware. The Magpies came close last season but were defeated in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester United. This year, the North East team have dumped both Manchester clubs, City and United, out of the competition and look in decent form to, at least, repeat their feat of reaching the final.
Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle
52 mins: Gordon then goes down and I think that’s the end of his game. Chelsea build an attack but eventually Caicedo puts the ball out. He didn’t have to do that there - it wasn’t a head injury and his own teammates (and the crowd) don’t look delighted with his decision. Maybe a bit of guilt for that nasty rake down Gordon’s calf in the early going..
Anyway, Gordon comes off and Matt Ritchie is on. The Magpies will be desperately hoping it’s not a serious issue for the impressive winger.
Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle
50 mins: Long ball from Petrovic brilliantly finds Broja moving to his right - classy distribution from the Chelsea keeper. Palmer then shoots from out on the left but his shot deflected wide.
The short corner doesn’t work though and Newcastle try to break but Gordon can’t get on to the ball. Gordon looks to be slightly injured and can’t sprint at full pelt - you feel Eddie Howe will take him off soon.
Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle
46 mins: Chelsea win a free-kick out on the left early in the second half and Gallagher curls it into the box but it’s dealt with initially and the ball back in goes harmlessly out for a goal-kick.
KICK-OFF! Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle
Back underway at Stamford Bridge.
Two defensive changes for Newcastle at the break as Emil Krafth and Sven Botman come off, with Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn on. Chelsea also forced into a change as Levi Colwill is replaced by Malo Gusto. A few niggles out there after that first 45 minutes.
HALF-TIME! Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle
Here was the only goal of that first half - Callum Wilson’s neat run and finish but a disaster by Benoit Badiashile.
HALF-TIME! Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle
And that’s half-time. Chelsea have had the better of it but a bad mistake by Benoit Badiashile allowed Callum Wilson to nip in and put Newcastle ahead.
Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle
45+3 mins: Great chance right on the stroke of half-time as a lovely lofted ball over the top finds Broja on the run but his volley is weak and straight at Dubravka. Not sure if he was trying to lift it over him? Not much conviction in the finish.
Ah, the flag went up anyway for offside but I’m not sure Broja knew that...
Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle
45+2 mins: Nice sliding tackle by Krafth on Colwill out wide. Colwill steps on Krafth as it happens - accidental or a bit naughty? Referee deems it accidental and we play on - painful one for Krafth though.
Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle
45 mins: Nice ball into Jackson’s feet by Sterling and he dances across the edge of the box looking to get a shot on target. Eventually he gets one blocked wide for a corner.
Disasi gets his head on the second ball back in but nods it wide. Three minutes of injury time to end the half.
Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle
44 mins: Colwill strides forward and Chelsea try to work something between Palmer and Sterling on the edge of the box but Newcastle scramble it away.
Colwill doesn’t look comfortable and keeps stretching. I wonder if he might be subbed at half-time, with maybe Ian Maatsen coming on for him.
