Chelsea host Newcastle in the Premier League today as the club return to Stamford Bridge for the first time since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

The news threw Chelsea into chaos but the club have been allowed to continue “football-related activities” after being handed a special license, and they defeated Norwich on Thursday amid the uncertainty.

The result strengthened Chelsea’s grasp on a top-four place while Thomas Tuchel will also have one eye on the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lille on Wednesday.

But in visitors Newcastle, Chelsea face a side who are in form and pulled further away from the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Southampton on Thursday. Eddie Howe’s side have won six of their last seven games and are now closer to the top half than they are to the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 March at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Reece James was unavailable against Norwich after suffering a setback on his return from injury and is out, while Cesar Azpilicueta is a doubt after he was removed at half-time at Carrow Road. Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso remain doubts due to illness but Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante could return after being rested in midweek. Thomas Tuchel may have one eye on the trip to Lille in the Champions League, however.

Alain Saint-Maximin is a doubt for Newcastle after missing the trip to Southampton due to illness, while Jamal Lewis, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Isaac Hayden remain out. Joelinton could return to the team but Bruno Guimaraes will look to stay in the team after scoring the winner at St Mary’s.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Saul; Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Guimaraes

Odds

Chelsea: 3/10

Draw: 17/4

Newcastle: 10/1

Prediction

Away from the uncertainty off the pitch, this is set to be a real test of Newcastle resurgence under Eddie Howe and Chelsea will need to be sharper than they were in the second half against Norwich on Thursday. Thomas Tuchel’s side are in good form themselves, however, and are still favourites. A win would be important too, with Arsenal threatening to breathe down their necks. Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle