Chelsea will hope to bounce back from defeat against Liverpool as Enzo Maresca’s side welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge.

Having found form under their new manager, the loss at Anfield was the second successive Premier League game in which they had dropped points.

They now take on a Newcastle side that would climb above their hosts with three points, though are without a win in four fixtures.

Eddie Howe’s visitors have drawn a blank in their last two outings and will hope to remedy their attacking ailments here.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle?

Chelsea vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 27 October at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 1pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

Team news

Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are both back available for Chelsea after serving suspensions, while Reece James returned from injury last weekend.

Newcastle, meanwhile, remain without Callum Wilson after a set-back in the striker’s recovery, with Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles also sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Tonali; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.

Odds

Chelsea win 5/6

Draw 10/3

Newcastle win 10/3

Prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle.

