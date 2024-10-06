Why isn’t Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest on TV today?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Chelsea face Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge this afternoon is a Premier League clash that could see Enzo Maresca’s side shoot up the table.

The Blues started the weekend fourth in the table after five consecutive wins across all competitions. They have beaten Bournemouth, West Ham and Brighton in their last three league games scoring eight goals and looking like a team confident in the final third.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have stumbled slightly since an impressive win over Liverpool at Anfield. They were held to a 2-2 draw with Brighton before Raul Jimenez gave Fulham a 1-0 win over them with a second half penalty last time out.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has made his team difficult to score against with Forest particularly effective away from home this year menaing they could cause a few problems for Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match:

When is Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest?

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 6 October at Stamford Bridge.

Why is the game not being shown live in the UK?

This Premier League match will not be shown on TV in the UK as it hasn’t been selected to broadcast despite being played at 2pm on a Sunday. The fixture was originally scheduled as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday and, even though the date has changed, it still can’t be shown live.

Highlights can be found on Sky Sports’ social media pages following the game and The Independent will have a live blog covering the live action.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Enzo Maresca will likely revert to his first choice starting XI hvaing made a whole heap of changes for the Blues’ Europa Conference League fixture last Thursday. Wesley Fofana and Cole Palmer are expected to return with Robert Sanchez restored in goal.

Reece James and youngster Omari Kellyman are the only two players unavailable so there are no new injury concerns and after resting the main players in midweek Chelsea should have a fresh set of legs for Sunday.

For Nottingham Forest, Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare are still long-term absentees and won’t be available. Morgan Gibbs-White will return to the squad despite fears that he may have to miss two games due to his red card against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Willy Boly was an unused sub after recovering from a calf problem and could come into the starting XI.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Nottingham XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Anderson, Ward-Prowse, Yates, Dominguez; Awoniyi, Wood

Odds

Chelsea win 2/5

Draw 11/4

Nottingham Forest win 9/2

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Chelsea are in a rich vein of form and should have enough quality and confidence to see off Nuno Espirito Santo’s side. The Blues have been on fire in front of goal but a more reserved display is to be expected though they should be able to keep a clean sheet at home.

Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.