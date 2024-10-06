Cole Palmer warms up before kick-off at Stamford Bridge ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest today as the Blues look to continue their impressive start to the season under Enzo Maresca in the Premier League.

Cole Palmer’s four-goal haul inspired a dominant victory over Brighton last time out, and they return to the scene of that performance at Stamford Bridge knowing that another win would keep them fourth in the table and in close contact with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal above them.

But they face a side in Forest who have started the season well too, despite last week’s stumble at Fulham. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team have the second-best defensive record in the league with only five conceded so far, and already have a big scalp on in their results after beating Liverpool. Another victory here would propel Forest into the top six.

Follow the score and all the live action from the Premier League game between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest below.