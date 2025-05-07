'Do the talking on the pitch' - Mikel Arteta's rallying call, as Declan Rice calls for 'magic moments' when Arsenal take

Arsenal’s Champions League dreams rest on overturning a 1-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain as the pair battle for the right to meet Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

The Italian club await the victor of the second semi-final in Munich later this month after prevailing across two legs and extra time in a Champions League classic against Barcelona. The first half of this encounter perhaps lacked the thrills of that tie but nevertheless proved mightily intriguing, with PSG deservedly emerging with a slender lead to take back to the Parc des Princes.

Mikel Arteta’s men are far from out of the tie, though, as they seek another famous European night. Their latest league set-back between the legs was far from ideal but showed how fully Arsenal are focussed on this affair as two sides yet to win the competition vie for a place in the decider.

Follow all of the latest from Paris with our live blog below: