Chelsea predicted line-up vs Palmeiras: Team news ahead of Club World Cup final today

Chelsea meeting the Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final today.

Chelsea reached the final in 2012 before losing to another Brazilian side, Corinthians, but they come into this one as favourites despite an underwhelming semi-final display in midweek.

The Blues edged out Saudi side Al Hilal with a 1-0 win thanks to Romelu Lukaku, while Palmeiras – the 2021 Copa Libertadores champions – made the final after a 2-0 victory over Al Ahly.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to be on the touchline again for Chelsea having missed the semi-final isolating due to contracting Covid-19.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

Chelsea team news

Tuchel faces a tricky decision about how to play in goal after the impressive recent displays of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who could keep his place despite the return to the squad of No 1 Edouard Mendy, who had been absent to play his part in Senegal’s dramatic Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Reece James remains out of contention despite being close to full fitness.

Predicted line-up

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku.

When is the Club World Cup final?

Chelsea vs Palmeiras kicks off at 4.30pm today, Saturday 12 February.

How to watch on TV and online

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on Channel 4, and can be streamed online via the Channel 4 website All4.

Odds

Chelsea 8/13

Draw 3/1

Palmeiras 4/1

Prediction

Chelsea did not look convincing in the semi-final but they should have enough to get over the line here, particularly if Mount is restored to the starting line-up to provide some much needed energy in the final third. Chelsea 1-0 Palmeiras.