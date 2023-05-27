Is Reading vs Chelsea on TV? How to watch Women’s Super League title decider

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea can wrap up a fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title this afternoon as they travel to relegation-threatened Reading on the final day of the season.

The Blues have a two-point lead over Manchester United in the table, with a goal difference better by five, as Emma Hayes’s side look to complete the WSL and FA Cup double.

United are away at Liverpool and must hope Reading pull off an unlikely victory. The Royals need to win to have any chance of survival, and begin the day two points adrift of Leicester.

Chelsea have won their last six WSL games - including last weekend’s key victory against Arsenal - while Reading have lost their last five.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Reading vs Chelsea on TV?

The WSL title-decider will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The match will kick-off at 2:30pm BST on Saturday 27 May.

Is Liverpool vs Manchester United on TV?

The other match in the title race will be shown on BBC One, with the same kick-off time of 2:30pm.

What is the team news?

Deanne Rose could start in a timely fitness boost for Reading, but goalkeeper Jackie Burns remains unavailable.

Chelsea are expected to be unchanged, which means Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder will play for the club for the final time. Fran Kirby and Millie Bright remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Reading: Moloney; Mayi Kith, Cooper, Evans, Mukandi; Eikeland, Moore, Vanhaevermaet, Harries; Troelsgaard, Wellings

Chelsea: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Charles; Cuthbert, Ingle; James, Harder, Reiten, Kerr

What have the managers said?

Emma Hayes: “This is just business as usual for us. The preparation is what we’d prepared for at the very beginning of the season. It’s not like we’ve won leagues comfortably in the past – so nothing is different from our perspective. We’ve always known from previous experience it goes to the last game.”

Kelly Chambers: “If you just give up now or don’t believe then, for me, what’s the point of stepping out there on Saturday? There’s still a glimmer of hope there for us and we just have to give everything we can. If we are beaten by the better team, I can accept that – what I can’t accept is that we don’t turn up and fight for everything.”