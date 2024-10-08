Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news and line-ups from Stamford Bridge fixture

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge for the first time this season ( Getty Images )

Chelsea FC host Real Madrid on the opening night of the Women’s Champions League as Sonia Bompastor takes charge at Stamford Bridge for the first time.

The Champions League was the one trophy that eluded Chelsea during Emma Hayes’ hugely successful spell, with the Blues reaching the semi-finals in the last two years and the final in 2021. Unable to take the final step, Chelsea have turned to a proven winner in Bompastor, a Champions League winner as both player and coach with Lyon.

A home tie against Spanish giants Real Madrid is her biggest night as Chelsea boss so far, following wins against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the WSL. Chelsea’s weekend fixture against Manchester United was postponed, leaving the Blues without a match in 10 days since their 7-0 victory thrashing of Palace at Selhurst Park.

Follow updates from Chelsea vs Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League in tonight’s live blog, below