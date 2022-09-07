Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”

Reacting to the sacking of Tuchel, who was appointed at Chelsea in January 2021, Carragher shared a video of the German’s recent, heated exchange with Tottenham coach Antonio Conte.

“Todd [Boehly, Chelsea owner] & Thomas this morning,” the former Liverpool defender wrote as a caption to the video, which depicted Tuchel and Conte’s aggressive altercation after last month’s 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Spurs.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Neville simply tweeted, “Todd Woodward,” referencing ex-United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who stepped down at Old Trafford this year.

Brighton coach Graham Potter is among the rumoured replacements for Tuchel, as are out-of-work Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane.