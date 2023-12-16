(REUTERS)

Chelsea can jump back into the top half of the table this afternoon if they take three points away from Sheffield United.

Mauricio Pochettino needs a win after back-to-back defeats – to Everton and Manchester United – with the Blades seemingly arriving at Stamford Bridge at the right time.

However, with Sheffield United sitting bottom of the table Chris Wilder has been brought back in as manager and should make them a more formidable unit. The Sheffield outfit need points of their own and will fancy themselves against a Chelsea side still trying to click under Pochettino.

