Chelsea vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates as Blues in control
Chelsea can jump back into the top half of the table this afternoon if they take three points away from Sheffield United.
Mauricio Pochettino needs a win after back-to-back defeats – to Everton and Manchester United – with the Blades seemingly arriving at Stamford Bridge at the right time.
However, with Sheffield United sitting bottom of the table Chris Wilder has been brought back in as manager and should make them a more formidable unit. The Sheffield outfit need points of their own and will fancy themselves against a Chelsea side still trying to click under Pochettino.
Ultimately crusing to a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea move on from their away-day blues by beating a limited Sheffield United side - but not without struggling to break them down for the first 50 minutes. Shortly after the second half began, the hosts finally found their rhythm, with Sterling and particularly Palmer to the fore as they pinned the Blades back and continued to dominate the ball. Jackson struck for the seventh time in the Premier League this season, helping his team to edge back inside the top half of the table. United, meanwhile remain rooted to the bottom. In midweek, Chelsea will host Newcastle United in the EFL quarter-finals, before visiting Wolves next Sunday; it doesn't get any easier for Sheffield United, who face a tough trip to Villa Park on Friday evening. That's all from today's live coverage, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!
FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 2-0 SHEFFIELD UNITED
Having picked up the ball 30 yards from goal and then driven past Thiago Silva, Archer reaches the area and then skews a shot well wide of the left-hand post.
Substitution Nicolas Jackson Malo Gusto
With Lowe back in the fray, Chelsea work the corner-kick short. Foderingham ultimately grasps Gallagher's rather aimless delivery from the left to his chest.
Substitution Cole Jermaine Palmer Ian Ethan Maatsen
After Broja's low shot is blocked behind for a corner, Lowe drops to the ground and indicates he will need medical attention. The action comes to a halt.
McAtee almost steals the ball deep in Chelsea territory, but the Blues instead retain possession - they've had some 79 per cent of the ball in this game. Sheffield United have barely had a sniff.
CLOSE! Another scintillating run by Palmer is only ended by a clear foul from Ahmedhodzic on the edge of the Blades' box. The England forward then peels himself off the turf and curls a delicate free-kick towards the bottom-right corner, forcing Foderingham to dive full length and tip the ball away!
GLARING MISS! More fine work from Palmer, this time on the right, sets up a golden chance for substitute Broja to get his name on the scoresheet, but instead he somehow turns the ball over the crossbar from just a few yards out! What a miss - the Albania striker shakes his head in disbelief!
