Liveupdated1702746183

Chelsea vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates as Blues in control

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 17:03
Comments
(REUTERS)

Chelsea can jump back into the top half of the table this afternoon if they take three points away from Sheffield United.

Mauricio Pochettino needs a win after back-to-back defeats – to Everton and Manchester United – with the Blades seemingly arriving at Stamford Bridge at the right time.

However, with Sheffield United sitting bottom of the table Chris Wilder has been brought back in as manager and should make them a more formidable unit. The Sheffield outfit need points of their own and will fancy themselves against a Chelsea side still trying to click under Pochettino.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1702746116

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Ultimately crusing to a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea move on from their away-day blues by beating a limited Sheffield United side - but not without struggling to break them down for the first 50 minutes. Shortly after the second half began, the hosts finally found their rhythm, with Sterling and particularly Palmer to the fore as they pinned the Blades back and continued to dominate the ball. Jackson struck for the seventh time in the Premier League this season, helping his team to edge back inside the top half of the table. United, meanwhile remain rooted to the bottom. In midweek, Chelsea will host Newcastle United in the EFL quarter-finals, before visiting Wolves next Sunday; it doesn't get any easier for Sheffield United, who face a tough trip to Villa Park on Friday evening. That's all from today's live coverage, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!

16 December 2023 17:01
1702745736

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 2-0 SHEFFIELD UNITED

16 December 2023 16:55
1702745574

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Having picked up the ball 30 yards from goal and then driven past Thiago Silva, Archer reaches the area and then skews a shot well wide of the left-hand post.

16 December 2023 16:52
1702745509

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Substitution Nicolas Jackson Malo Gusto

16 December 2023 16:51
1702745488

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

With Lowe back in the fray, Chelsea work the corner-kick short. Foderingham ultimately grasps Gallagher's rather aimless delivery from the left to his chest.

16 December 2023 16:51
1702745487

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Substitution Cole Jermaine Palmer Ian Ethan Maatsen

16 December 2023 16:51
1702745398

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

After Broja's low shot is blocked behind for a corner, Lowe drops to the ground and indicates he will need medical attention. The action comes to a halt.

16 December 2023 16:49
1702745322

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

McAtee almost steals the ball deep in Chelsea territory, but the Blues instead retain possession - they've had some 79 per cent of the ball in this game. Sheffield United have barely had a sniff.

16 December 2023 16:48
1702745243

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

CLOSE! Another scintillating run by Palmer is only ended by a clear foul from Ahmedhodzic on the edge of the Blades' box. The England forward then peels himself off the turf and curls a delicate free-kick towards the bottom-right corner, forcing Foderingham to dive full length and tip the ball away!

16 December 2023 16:47
1702745037

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

GLARING MISS! More fine work from Palmer, this time on the right, sets up a golden chance for substitute Broja to get his name on the scoresheet, but instead he somehow turns the ball over the crossbar from just a few yards out! What a miss - the Albania striker shakes his head in disbelief!

16 December 2023 16:43

