Chelsea will look to bounce back from two defeats in a row under Thomas Tuchel when they welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League today.

The Blues have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats by Manchester City and Juventus in a disappointing week for the European champions but are boosted by the return of Mason Mount from injury.

Tuchel’s side are winless in their last three meetings with Southampton, who have yet to pick up three points in the Premier League this season under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Saints have drawn four of their opening six matches so far, including against Man City and Man United, but lost 1-0 at home to Wolves last weekend to continue their winless start.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the Premier League fixture this afternoon.

When is Chelsea vs Southampton?

The match will take place at 3pm BST on Saturday 2 October.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will be glad that Mason Mount is fit to return after the midfielder missed his side’s two recent 1-0 defeats with an injury. Reece James has also been unavailable since the defeat by City and seems set to miss out again.

N’Golo Kante remains out after contracting Covid-19, as does Christian Pulisic who is still recovering from an ankle injury. Tuchel will likely rotate his side following the Juventus match in midweek.

Stuart Armstrong has returned to Southampton training this week and could be in contention, which means defender Jack Stephens is their only known injury absentee.

Striker Armando Broja is unable to face his parent side.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Werner, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Tella, Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong

Odds

Chelsea: 5/12

Draw: 4/1

Southampton: 9/1

Prediction

Given Southampton’s impressive record against top sides this season, their own recent performances at Stamford Bridge, and a disappointing week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, this is not a straightforward fixture for the Blues. Chelsea desperately need to rediscover some fluency in attack but Mount should help with that. Chelsea 1-0 Southampton.