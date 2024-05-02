✕ Close Spurs: Postecoglou slams VAR after 3-2 derby loss: 'I don't celebrate goals any more'

Mauricio Pochettino hosts his former club, Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with the aim of closing the gap on Newcastle United and Manchester United in the European spots. Chelsea’s task has been made drastically more difficult as Axel Disasi and the departing Thiago Silva are the newest casualties, adding to the now 14-man injury list.

Tottenham are aiming for redemption after a derby day defeat to Arsenal, and a 4-0 battering against Newcastle, has left Ange Postecoglou’s side opening an unwanted gap between themselves and fourth-placed Aston Villa as the race for European football nears its climax.

Neither side was able to stop Arsenal’s title charge in recent weeks, but the two fierce rivals can seriously dampen one another’s league ambitions at Stamford Bridge this evening, as Spurs look for their first away win against Chelsea in six years. Follow live updates from the Premier League match, below and see our Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction here.