Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

The two London rivals got off to winning starts last weekend and will be hoping to keep it up with Champions League qualification the goal for both.

Thomas Tuchel's side were sluggish at times but were worthy of all three points against Everton, the win secured by Jorginho's penalty.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs were one of the most impressive sides of all on the opening weekend, thrashing Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and scoring four goals without either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min getting on the scoresheet.

Chelsea won both league games against Tottenham last season - 3-0 and 2-0 - as well as both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the match?

The match takes place on Sunday 14 August with kick-off at Stamford Bridge at 4.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Subscribers can also live stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What's the team news?

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out of the game with a knee injury. £62m man Marc Cucurella could make his first start after joining from Brighton, though he is likely to start on the bench once more as he did at Goodison Park.

Neither Ben Chilwell nor Reece James are yet up to full fitness, so may well come off at some stage during the second half, but both are still likely to start.

For the visitors, Ivan Perisic played only a cameo against Southampton but could be in line for his first competitive start at Chelsea, if Conte decides to go with the Croatian’s big-game experience at left-wingback over Ryan Sessegnon, who scored Spurs’ opener against Saints.

It is a similar story on the right side where Matt Doherty is still searching for full fitness after a long-term injury, but Emerson Royal’s defensive attributes could ensure that he holds on to the starting spot at right-wingback for another week.

Predicted lineups

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Tottenham: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Prediction

A first battle in the race for the top four promises to be a good one. Tottenham looked the better of the two a week ago and could well have the slight edge. Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham