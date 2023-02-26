Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Son Heung-min on bench
Follow live updates as Tottenham host Chelsea in a huge London derby in the Premier League
Follow live updates as Tottenham host Chelsea in the Premier League, with Graham Potter's side desperate for a win in today's London derby.
Chelsea have won just twice in their last 14 Premier League matches, a woeful run of form that dipped even further following last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Southampton, and face a Spurs side who were lifted by their victory over West Ham last time out.
The result moved Tottenham into the top four and Antonio Conte’s side can tighten their grip on fourth spot with another three points this afternoon, although the Italian will be missing from the sideline once again.
Chelsea’s top-four hopes are slim and defeat would surely close the door for good. It would also increase the pressure on Potter’s position. The Chelsea manager revealed on Friday that he and his family have been subjected to death threats amid his side’s poor run but defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be a further test of the club’s patience.
Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Chelsea in the Premier League, below
Chelsea giving full backing to Graham Potter after poor run of results
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has the full support of the club’s hierarchy despite his side’s poor run of results.
The Blues have won just twice in 14 games in all competitions and were beaten by the Premier League’s bottom side Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Potter’s expensively-assembled side left the pitch amidst anger and a chorus of boos at full-time, with some voices near the dugout calling for the former Brighton manager to leave.
However, it is understood that Potter maintains the backing of co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali ahead of Sunday’s London derby at Tottenham.
Chelsea giving full backing to Graham Potter after poor run of results
The Blues have won just twice in 14 games in all competitions and were beaten by the Premier League’s bottom side Southampton on Saturday.
Son the super-sub
Son Heung-min has scored four goals in two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, compared to just one goal in his 20 starts.
No Spurs player has ever scored five from the bench in a Premier League campaign.
Tottenham vs Chelsea
Only Manchester City’s league matches have produced more goals this season than the 79 scored in Tottenham’s fixtures.
Spurs have conceded multiple goals in 13 Premier League matches this season, a joint top-flight high with Leicester City.
In contrast, the 46 goals that have been scored in Chelsea’s 23 league games is the fewest involving any top-flight side this season.
Chelsea’s shocking form
Chelsea have only won one of their 10 matches in all competitions in 2023, and just two of their last 14 league games. They have scored eight goals in those 14 matches, the fewest of any side during that run.
They are aiming to avoid a run of six games without a win in all competitions for the first time since November to December 2012.
Potter on mental health issues and threat to his family
This is Graham Potter’s 18th Premier League match in charge of Chelsea since he was appointed five months ago.
He has won just five of those game resulting in the worst parts of the Chelsea fanbase to hurl anonymous abuse at him and his family online.
“I’ve had some not particularly nice emails come through, that want me to die,” he said. “That’s obviously not pleasant to receive.
“You could ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It’s been not pleasant at all. If you go to work and somebody’s swearing abuse at you, it’s not going to be pleasant.
“With the results as they are, you accept criticism. That’s not to say it’s easy at all. Your family life suffers, your mental health suffers, your personality - it is hard.”
Three in a row?
Spurs are aiming for three consecutive Premier League home wins without conceding for the first time since their opening three matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in April 2019.
They could also set a club record of 23 consecutive home league games without a draw.
Tottenham vs Chelsea
Spurs could claim four points in a season from Chelsea for only the second time in the Premier League, having done so in 2008/09.
This is also the 150th league meeting between the sides. Tottenham have won 47, Chelsea 64, and there has been 38 draws.
Enzo Fernandez interview: ‘My message to the Chelsea fans? Trust us’
Enzo Fernandez still remembers the times. “Four hours difference in winter, three hours in summer - we knew exactly,” he says, going back to the Sunday mornings where he would get up early and crawl into bed with his dad to watch the Premier League.
It was there, drinking Mate – a South American herbal drink –, where he would tune in to see his Argentinian heroes – “Kun Aguero, Carlos Tevez, Higuain…” – but in San Martin, Buenos Aires, those stadiums of Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford seemed a world away. Now, though, it is Enzo Fernandez, a World Cup winner at 22, who stands above them as the most expensive Premier League player of all time.
All journeys to the Premier League are remarkable – but Fernandez’s has been defined by an astonishing and dizzying assent. “It’s all gone very, very quickly,” he admits, speaking through a translator – although he has now started English lessons.
He is happy to be here at Chelsea although the move to London – a “beautiful city,” he says – with his young family has not been easy. Fernandez is staying in a hotel as he has yet to find a house, but he is settling into his new surroundings following his third move in less than a year.
The rise of Enzo Fernandez and World Cup winner’s message to Chelsea fans
Interview: The World Cup winner and most expensive player in British transfer history opens up on playing alongside Lionel Messi, growing up dreaming of the Premier League, and why Chelsea fans should trust Graham Potter
Tottenham vs Chelsea
Tottenham have won just seven of their 61 Premier League games against Chelsea and are winless in the last eight top-flight meetings.
Chelsea are looking to become just the third team to win four consecutive away league games against Tottenham, emulating Arsenal (1952/55) and Manchester United (six between 2001/07).
Tottenham vs Chelsea
It’s a contrasting point of view looking at these two teams. Tottenham are looking to win consecutive games and move four points clear of Newcastle to keep a grip on fourth spot - and a Champions League place - while Chelsea are just searching for a win.
Graham Potter’s men have not won in five matches across all competitions and lost 1-0 to the bottom placed side in the Premier League, Southampton, last time out.
A victory over Tottenham will go some way to easing the pressure on the manager but the Blues need to string together a run of wins to move up the table.
