Chelsea defender Emerson joins Lyon on loan

Chelsea defender Emerson has joined Lyon on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old Brazil-born Italy international, who can play at left-back or wing-back, joined the Blues from Roma in January 2018.

Emerson, who was part of the Azzurri squad which won Euro 2020, came off the bench in the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace which was his 71st Chelsea appearance.

Emerson has also extended his contract at Stamford Bridge until 2023, giving the Blues added value and the possibility of a sale next summer.

The player made just two appearances in the Premier League last season, with both coming from the substitute’s bench, though he did play a role under Thomas Tuchel on the road to Porto.

He played six times in all and also scored in the second leg of the round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid, racing clear in stoppage time to make it 2-0 to the Blues, confirming a 3-0 win on aggregate against the La Liga side.

Despite a minor role for his club, Emerson is still appreciated on the international stage by Roberto Mancini with the Azzurri.

He made four appearances for Italy at Euro 2020, and immediately became an starting choice once Leonardo Spinazzola picked up a serious injury.