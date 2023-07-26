Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After Chelsea experienced their worst season since the establishment of the Premier League, American owner Todd Boehly has taken significant measures to bring about change at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues went through a revolving door of three managers last season, including Thomas Tuchel (now at Bayern Munich), Graham Potter, and interim manager and club legend Frank Lampard. Now, Mauricio Pochettino, who previously led London rivals Tottenham to a Champions League final, will take over the reins and attempt to restore stability to a club that won the Champions League as recently as 2021.

This summer, the club has witnessed an astonishing number of departures already, with several key players leaving who played pivotal roles at Stamford Bridge over the past few seasons. Among those having exited are Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Christian Pulisic.

These departures mark the beginning of a new era at Chelsea and may be the transformative change required for the club to regain its place in Europe.

Here are the latest transfer rumours regarding the Blues:

Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea are leading the race for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, having so far put together a more convincing package than Arsenal, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney.

Playing for Ajax, Kudus can play in a more attacking central midfield role as well as out on the right wing and could be the latest player to leave the Dutch club as they continue their cost-cutting measures having failed to qualify for the Champions League.

As it stands, Chelsea have been in a position to offer more clarity on a price to Ajax and potential wages for Kudus. The Ghana international could go for around £40m.

Michael Olise

After a summer of outgoings so far for the west London club, Chelsea now appear to be turning their focus to incomings as they look to assemble a squad that can improve on last season’s miserable campaign. One player reportedly being eyed up is Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, with RMC Sport suggesting that the Blues have tabled a bid for the French winger.

Olise is said to have a £35m release clause in his contract, which runs until 2026, with Chelsea willing to pay above the buyout clause to secure preferable terms of payment for the 21-year-old. Chelsea are not alone in their interest in the playmaker, with Arsenal, Manchester City and PSG also said to be interested in Olise.

Elye Wahi

Another position Chelsea are keen to strengthen is the striker position. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has departed for Marseille while Romeulu Lukaku appears to not be in Pochettino’s plans. Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have already arrived but Chelsea are also keen on French youngster, Elye Wahi.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached advanced negotiations with Montpellier for a deal to bring the 20-year-old to the club. The Frenchman scored 19 goals in 33 games in Ligue 1 last season with Chelsea reportedly keen to loan out the striker this season before bringing him into the first-team picture the following season.

Moises Caicedo

With Kovacic, Kante and Mount departing, Chelsea will look to bring in some central midfield replacements. One such player that the Blues may target is Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian was a key player as Brighton finished sixth but has been the subject of much interest from the league’s biggest club.

The Guardian has reported that a £70m bid has been rejected, with the club holding firm on their £100m valuation. It is thought that Brighton would be willing to accept a deal that also involves Levi Colwill returning to the Amex on a permanent basis after his successful loan spell last year, but Chelsea are keen to keep the 21-year-old at Stamford Bridge having rejected a £30m bid from Brighton for the defender earlier in the window.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea’s outgoings are not done for the summer, however, with Callum Hudson-Odoi the latest to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old had an unsuccessful loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen last season and is reportedly training with the Under-21’s currently.

Hudson-Odoi only has one year left on his contract with The Evening Standard reporting that the winger has agreed personal terms with Fulham ahead of a move to the Premier League side. Lazio are another team said to be interested in the winger but the Serie A club are yet to table a formal bid.

Conor Gallagher

The Chelsea midfielder has featured during the club’s pre-season tour to America but reportedly is being offered out to clubs as the west London outfit continue their clearout after a hugely disappointing season last year.

Gallagher has been at Chelsea since he was six but has just two years left on his current deal. Tottenham are said to be interested but they will also face competition from West Ham who have made a move for the Englishman as they look to fill the void left by Declan Rice’s record-breaking move to Arsenal. According to Sky Sports, the Hammers’ initial bid of £40m which has been rejected with Chelsea wanting £50m for their 23-year-old midfielder.

Marc Guehi

After Wesley Fofana picked up a second long-term knee injury, Chelsea are said to weighing up a move for a centre-back in this window. Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah remain on the books but, according to The Evening Standard, the club is said to be weighing up a move for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

The 23-year-old left Chelsea for Crystal Palace for £18 million in 2021 with no buy-back clause inserted into the deal. A fee of around £50m is said to be required to bring the English defender back to west London after a couple of impressive seasons for the Eagles.